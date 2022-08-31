SpaceX’s Starlink is providing high-speed internet on CRUISE SHIPS after new Royal Caribbean deal

<!–

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will provide high-speed Internet connectivity to Starlink for all Royal Caribbean cruise ships after signing a new deal this week.

The low-latency broadband will be installed on all of the company’s International, Celebrity and Silversea cruise ships – as well as all new ships for these brands – and will be completed by March 2023.

“Royal Caribbean Group selecting Starlink to offer high-speed, low-latency internet throughout their fleet will make their passengers’ getaways even more luxurious,” said Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of Starlink Sales at SpaceX in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Royal Caribbean Group to ensure that travelers at sea can stay connected with a great internet experience.”

Internet connectivity at sea is historically poor and this partnership aims to change that.

“This technology provides groundbreaking internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for both guests and crew,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, in a statement.

“It will enhance and enable high-bandwidth activities such as video streaming and activities such as video calling.

“Using Starlink is another example of our continued focus on innovation and excellence for our guests, our crew, the communities we visit and our shareholders.”

Royal Caribbean formerly deployed a pilot version of the Starlink technology aboard Freedom of the Seas, which received “huge amount of positive feedback” from guests and crew members.

“Starlink is a game-changer and we can’t wait to revolutionize the seas with faster and more reliable internet, making it easier for guests and crew to stay connected with work, family and friends wherever they want to travel,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

In July, SpaceX unveiled a new service for superyachts, oil rigs and merchant ships that will cost $5,000 a month — plus $10,000 for two “rugged” Starlink dishes. Of course, these costs are a drop in the ocean for a company like Royal Caribbean, which had $1.5 billion in revenue last year.

The Starlink constellation currently only operates near waters closer to land masses, but will roll out to mid-ocean regions in the Northern Hemisphere by the end of this year and early 2023 in the Southern Hemisphere.

In comparison, the internet in space costs $110 per month with a one-time equipment fee of $599 for residential customers; it is also available for businesses and motorhomes.

In July, SpaceX unveiled a new service for superyachts, oil rigs and merchant ships that will cost $5,000 a month — plus $10,000 for two ‘rugged’ Starlink dishes.