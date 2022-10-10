SpaceX sunset launch from Canaveral completes Space Coast trio

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



SpaceX was able to send a Falcon 9 with a pair of satellites from Cape Canaveral at sunset on Saturday to complete a trio of launches off the Space Coast this week.

Tuesday saw an Atlas V take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, while Wednesday saw the launch of the Crew-5 mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Kennedy Space Center that sent four passengers to the International Space Station.

SpaceX lined up to make three launches in three days, but canceled Thursday’s launch attempt, aborted with 30 seconds left on the countdown. But Saturday’s launch with clear skies and a setting sun went off without a hitch.

The company has chosen to skip a Friday attempt so that the teams have more time to look at the launch vehicle.

The launch took place at 7:05 PM from Space Launch Complex 40 with the Intelsat G-33/G-34 satellites into geosynchronous orbit.

The first stage booster made a record-breaking 14th landing on SpaceX’s drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch was SpaceX’s 45th this calendar year from both Florida and California. It’s also the 44th all-company launch from the Space Coast’s two launch facilities, most of which come from SpaceX, which sent 14 from KSC and 21 others from Cape Canaveral. United Launch Alliance has added another six and Astra Space two from their Canaveral launch pads.

Newly promoted Major General Stephen Purdy, who leads the US Space Force’s Space Launch Delta 45, which is the Eastern Range overseas, noted that Tuesday’s Atlas launch was actually the 50th in the past 365 days. So SpaceX’s Saturday night makes 52 launches in 52 weeks.

“I am continually humbled to serve alongside the incredible Airmen and Guardians of SLD 45. Thank you for allowing us to do #SetThePaceForSpace,” he posted on Twitter.

SpaceX equals 2021 launch total with current Starlink

2022 Orlando Sentinel.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.