SpaceX rocket takes off with 34 Starlink satellites amid Nasa’s troubled Artemis 1 six week delay

SpaceX launched yet another rocket into space — its 14th record-setting mission for the Falcon 9 first stage — at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, just feet away from NASA’s troubled Artemis 1 spacecraft, which likely won’t ship until October. be launched.

At around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, 34 Starlink internet satellites went into orbit before another launch on Sunday.

The 230-ft rocket was sent to low Earth orbit along with BlueWalker 3 from the communications test satellite AST SpaceMobile. Starlink is a satellite internet constellation, providing satellite internet access to 40 countries.

SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral launch was Starlink’s 60th launch and its 40th orbital mission to date in 2022. CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly said he aims to achieve global cyberspace coverage with personal satellite communications service after 2023.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with 34 Starlink satellites will launch Saturday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Space X used the same first stage booster for a record-breaking 14th time after being used on previous Starlink-related and other SpaceX missions

The Falcon 9 rocket also flew with Port Canaveral’s AST SpaceMobile BlueWalker 3 satellite

The Florida Falcon 9 rocket was the 60th launch for Starlink and the 40th orbital mission to date in 2022

Space X has shared images on Twitter of the first stage landing after it entered orbit

In late August, the South African-born billionaire signed a deal with T-Mobile to provide direct connectivity to smartphones using Starlink Version 2 satellites.

Space X began launching Starlink satellites in 2019. Overall, it’s the company’s 179th launch. At the launch of the Falcon 9 on Saturday, the booster of the rocket’s first stage landed in the Atlantic Ocean on its newest marine rocket landing ship, called A Shortfall to Gravitas.

The first stage booster was previously used to support the launches of eight Starlink missions. Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21 Transporter 1 and Transporter 3 could also fly with the same rocket engine.

Saturday’s blast was delayed 10 minutes due to local weather conditions in the Sunshine State that were deemed a ‘no-go’.

However, that delay does not compare to NASA’s ongoing problems with its Artemis 1 rocket. It was revealed this week that the federal space agency is currently replacing leaky seals in its lunar rocket on the trail, which could delay the spacecraft’s tip-off for another six weeks.

Managers said on Thursday they will conduct another test after the repairs to ensure all hydrogen fuel leaks are sealed.

If that test goes well — and if the Space Force extends a flight safety waiver — NASA could make another attempt to launch the 322-foot rocket in late September. Otherwise, the rocket will return to the hangar for additional work, delaying the launch until at least October.

A series of hydrogen fuel leaks and other issues halted successive launch attempts last week.

The Space Launch System rocket – the most powerful ever built by NASA – contains a crew capsule with three test dummies. The space agency wants to send the capsule into orbit around the moon for a test flight, before astronauts are put on the next flight in 2024. That around-the-moon mission would pave the way for the first human moon landing in 50 years, currently planned for 2025.

“We need to get the tank test done and then we have to look at what the realism and planning is” to make a launch attempt as early as Sept. 23, Jim Free, who is responsible for developing NASA’s reconnaissance systems, told The Associated Press.

When NASA decided to forgo its final launch attempt last Saturday and roll the rocket back to the vehicle assembly building, it was because engineers were unable to fix a hydrogen leak, which is a dangerous situation that could not be remedied today. the last day of the current start window

“We’ll go when it’s ready,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson said after the most recent scrubbed launch. “We’re not going to go on a test flight until then, and especially now, because we’re going to highlight this and test this, and test that heat shield, and make sure it’s good before we have four people on top of it.”

To launch in late September, NASA will need the OR from the Space Force at Cape Canaveral, which oversees the rocket’s self-destruct system. Batteries are needed to activate the system if the missile goes off course towards populated areas. These batteries have to be retested periodically and that can only be done in the hangar. The military would have to extend certification of those batteries by two weeks or more to avoid moving the missile back to the hangar.

But every time the rocket moves between the hangar and the launch pad, “routine adds wear and tear, and I don’t want that” unless it’s necessary, chief engineer John Blevins said. There have already been three trips to the pad this year for a countdown and, most recently, the thwarted August 29 and Saturday launch attempts.

Engineers are hopeful that replacing a few seals in the hydrogen fuel lines at the bottom of the rocket will fix any lingering leaks.

As an added precaution, the launch team is planning “a kinder and gentler approach to refueling” during the final phase of the countdown, sometimes slowing fuel flow to reduce pressure on the seals, said program manager Mike Bolger.

“We are optimistic that we can solve this problem,” he told reporters.

NASA’s new lunar exploration program is years late and billions over budget and is named Artemis after Apollo’s twin sister in Greek mythology. Twelve astronauts walked on the moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s during NASA’s Apollo program.