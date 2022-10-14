SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Four astronauts returned to Earth Friday in a SpaceX capsule, ending their nearly six-month space station mission with a landing in the Atlantic Ocean near Florida.

Wet and windy weather in Florida delayed their homecoming. SpaceX and NASA finally gave their approval on Friday and the three Americans and an Italian departed from the International Space Station, their hometown since April.

The capsule jumped into the ocean near Jacksonville, Florida, about five hours after leaving the space station. It was carrying NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, the first black woman to make a long-duration spaceflight, and Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

Before checking out, the astronauts said they couldn’t wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat pizza and ice cream, take a shower, enjoy nature and, of course, reunite with their families. NASA planned to bring them to Houston once they were off SpaceX’s salvage ship and back on solid ground.

“Getting the first few hugs when we get back is going to be really great,” Hines told reporters earlier this week.

On board the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

