SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

In this photo from NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule crashes into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida during a return trip from the International Space Station on Friday, October 14, 2022. Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP



Four astronauts returned to Earth on Friday in a SpaceX capsule, ending their nearly six-month space station mission with a landing in the Atlantic Ocean near Florida.

Wet and windy weather in Florida delayed their homecoming. SpaceX and NASA finally gave their approval on Friday, and the three Americans and one Italian departed from the International Space Station, their residence since April.

The capsule jumped into the ocean about five hours later, near Jacksonville, Florida. It was carrying NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, the first black woman to make a long-duration spaceflight, and Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

Before checking out, the astronauts said they couldn’t wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat pizza and ice cream, take a shower, enjoy nature and, of course, be reunited with their families. NASA planned to bring them to Houston once they were off SpaceX’s salvage ship and back on solid ground.

“Getting the first few hugs when we get back is going to be really great,” Hines told reporters earlier this week.

On board the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

In this image of NASA, NASA astronauts, from left, Jessica Watkins, Robert Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, right, soon sit aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft aboard the SpaceX recovery vessel Megan after landing in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, Friday, October 14, 2022. Lindgren, Hines, Watkins and Cristoforetti return after 170 days in space as part of Expeditions 67 and 68 aboard the International space station. Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP



NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is rescued from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft aboard the SpaceX salvage vessel Megan after she, NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, NASA astronaut Robert Hines and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, enter the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Lindgren, Hines, Watkins and Cristoforetti return after 170 days in space as part of Expeditions 67 and 68 aboard the International Space Station. Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP



European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is rescued from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft aboard the SpaceX salvage vessel Megan after she, and NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins, enter the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, have landed. ., on Friday, October 14, 2022. Lindgren, Hines, Watkins and Cristoforetti return after 170 days in space as part of Expeditions 67 and 68 aboard the International Space Station. Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP



NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren is rescued from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft aboard the SpaceX salvage vessel Megan after he, NASA astronaut Robert Hines, NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti travel off the coast of Jacksonville in the Atlantic Ocean, Florida, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Lindgren, Hines, Watkins and Cristoforetti return after 170 days in space as part of Expeditions 67 and 68 aboard the International Space Station. Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP



NASA astronaut Robert Hines is helped from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft aboard the SpaceX salvage vessel Megan after he, NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, enter the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Lindgren, Hines, Watkins and Cristoforetti return after 170 days in space as part of Expeditions 67 and 68 aboard the International Space Station. Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP



In this image from NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule is approaching the surface of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida for a return trip from the International Space Station on Friday, October 14, 2022, with astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins and ESA ( European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP



In this image from NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule approaches the surface of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida for a return trip from the International Space Station on Friday, October 14, 2022, with astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins, and astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency. Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP



Jessica Watkins makes history as first black woman launched to ISS for expanded space mission

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.