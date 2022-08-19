SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 53 Starlink satellites in 175th launch for Elon Musk’s company

<!–

SpaceX successfully launched 53 Starlinks into orbit on Friday using a Falcon 9 rocket to take the internet satellites to space.

The rocket took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 3:21 p.m. ET.

The flight was the thirty-seventh orbital launch for this Falcon 9 rocket and the fifty-seventh Starlink launch — a record-breaking launch frequency for Elon Musk’s company.

Although there was a 50 percent chance of a weather violation, the launch happened without incident on a partly cloudy day.

This also marked the 130th landing of a first Falcon 9 stage and the 175th overall launch for SpaceX, both major milestones for the reusable, more affordable rockets Musk’s company has developed.

The first stage booster to support this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and three Starlink missions.

After delivering the 53 Starlinks, the rocket’s first stage made a safe landing on the drone ship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

The space-based Internet satellite constellation has more than 3,000 satellites broadcasting high-speed, low-latency broadband to customers in 38 different countries.

The Starlink network has over 400,000 subscribers worldwide and currently costs $110 per month with a one-time fee of $599 for equipment.

Falcon 9 is a reusable two-stage rocket that has successfully transported people and payloads into Earth’s orbit and beyond.

Its ease of use and lower cost are important components of Musk’s overall vision to enable humans to colonize Mars and become a multi-planetary species. The plan is to use SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket to transport large numbers of people to and from the Red Planet in the future.

In July, SpaceX expanded its Starlink Internet service to oceans, rivers and lakes.

Starlink Maritime is available and the company is targeting owners of superyachts, oil rigs and merchant ships as potential customers. The service has a $10,000 hardware fee for two “rugged” Starlink dishes, and the regular cost is $5,000 per month.

The space company also had about 150,000 daily users of its Starlink satellite Internet service in Ukraine within two months of activation in the war-torn country.