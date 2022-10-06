SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – A Russian cosmonaut catching an American elevator to the International Space Station arrived at her new home on Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space.

The SpaceX capsule went into orbit around the station a day after launch. The link occurred 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the west coast of Africa.

It was the first time in 20 years that a Russian lifted NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the result of a new agreement reached despite friction over the war in Ukraine.

Cosmonaut Anna Kikina joins two Russians already in orbit at the outpost. She will live and work on the Russian side until March, before returning to Earth in the same SpaceX capsule.

Ride Along With Kikina: Marine Col. Nicole Mann, a Wailacki member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California, Navy Capt. Josh Cassada and the Japanese Koichi Wakata, the only experienced space flyer of the five missions.

As the capsule approached, the space station residents promised the newcomers that their cages were ready and the outside lights were on.

“You are the best,” replied Mann, the pod commander.

Mann and her crew will replace three Americans and an Italian who will return there next week after nearly six months in their own SpaceX capsule. Until then, 11 people will share the track lab.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio arrived two weeks ago. He launched on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan and initiated the cashless crew swap between NASA and the Russian space agency. They agreed to the plan last summer to always have an American and Russian on the station.

Until Elon Musk’s SpaceX began launching astronauts two years ago, NASA had to spend tens of millions of dollars every time an astronaut flew on a Soyuz.

____

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

PART: