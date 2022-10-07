SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station

In this image from a video made available by NASA, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina enters the International Space Station from a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Kikina is the first Russian to launch from the US in 20 years. Credit: NASA through AP



A Russian cosmonaut catching an American elevator to the International Space Station arrived at her new home on Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space.

The SpaceX capsule went into orbit around the station a day after launch. The link occurred 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the west coast of Africa.

It was the first time in 20 years that a Russian lifted NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the result of a new agreement reached despite friction over the war in Ukraine.

Cosmonaut Anna Kikina joins two Russians already in orbit at the outpost. She will live and work on the Russian side until March, before returning to Earth in the same SpaceX capsule.

Ride Along With Kikina: Marine Col. Nicole Mann, a Wailacki member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California, Navy Capt. Josh Cassada and the Japanese Koichi Wakata, the only experienced space flyer of the five missions.

As the capsule approached, the space station residents promised the newcomers that their cages were ready and the outside lights were on.

“You are the best,” replied Mann, the pod commander.

Mann and her crew will replace three Americans and an Italian who will return there next week after nearly six months in their own SpaceX capsule. Until then, 11 people will share the track lab.

In this image from a video made available by NASA, US Marine Col. Nicole Mann, a Wailacki member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California, the International Space Station from a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Her crew of four is the first Russian launched from the US in 20 years. and the first Native American woman to orbit the Earth. Credit: NASA through AP



In this image from a video made available by NASA, a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The crew of four includes the first Russian to be launched from the US in 20 years and the first native American woman in orbit. Credit: NASA through AP



In this image from a video made available by NASA, US Marine Col. Nicole Mann, a Wailacki member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in California, the International Space Station from a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Her crew of four is the first Russian launched from the US in 20 years. and the first Native American woman to orbit the Earth. Credit: NASA through AP



SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata pose for a photo as they exit the Operations and Checkout building before they head to Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, for a mission to the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux



In this image from a video made available by NASA, Japan’s Koichi Wakata enters the International Space Station from a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Credit: NASA via AP



In this image from a video made available by NASA, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina enters the International Space Station from a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Kikina is the first Russian to launch from the US in 20 years. Credit: NASA through AP



NASA astronaut Frank Rubio arrived two weeks ago. He launched on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan and initiated the cashless crew swap between NASA and the Russian space agency. They agreed to the plan last summer to always have an American and Russian on the station.

Until Elon Musk’s SpaceX began launching astronauts two years ago, NASA had to spend tens of millions of dollars every time an astronaut flew on a Soyuz.

Space station gets 3 new residents after Russian launch

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.