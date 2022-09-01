Space wars? NASA and China are eyeing some of the SAME landing sites near the moon’s south pole

China and the United States have identified overlapping potential landing sites at the moon’s south pole, as the rivals could compete for limited lunar resources for years to come.

NASA identified 13 potential landing sites earlier this month for the manned Artemis 3 mission currently scheduled for late 2025, and it will mark the first time Americans have set foot on the lunar surface in half a century.

A Chinese magazine article on possible landing sites written by Chang’e-4 lunar mission commander Zhang He and others lists 10 sites.

Scroll down for video

China and the United States have identified overlapping potential landing sites (areas circled in red above) at the moon’s south pole, as the rivals could compete for limited lunar resources for years to come

Artemis 3 and Chang’e-7 both identify sites near Shackleton, Haworth and Nobile craters as potential landing zones.

Chang’e-7, named after the Chinese moon goddess Chang’e, will be unscrewed and consists of an orbiter, lander, a mini-hopping probe and a rover, is planned for 2024.

The overlapping locations are due in part to the higher part of the moon, good lighting and the proximity of shadowed craters that can trap water ice, according to Space newswho first reported the overlap.

It remains to be seen how the rival countries would deal with potential conflicts as a result of the 2011 Wolf amendment – ​​which prohibits NASA from using government funds to engage in direct, bilateral cooperation with the Chinese government and China-affiliated organizations without explicit permission. of Congress and the FBI.

NASA identified 13 potential landing sites earlier this month for the Artemis 3 manned mission currently scheduled for late 2025, and it will be the first time Americans have set foot on the lunar surface in half a century.

The overlapping locations are due in part to the higher part of the moon, good lighting and the proximity of shadowed craters that can trap water ice, according to SpaceNews, which first reported the overlap.

NASA’s 13 Potential Moon Landing Sites Faustini Rim A Peak near Shackleton Connect edge Connect edge Extension of the Gerlache Rim 1 the Gerlache Rim 2 the Gerlache-Kocher Massif Haworth Malapert Massif Leibnitz Beta Plateau Nobile Rim 1 Nobile Rim 2 Amundsen Rimo

However, in 2015, the Obama administration started something called the US and Chinese civilian space Dialogue, which allowed space issues to be discussed; that continued in the Trump administration.

A spokesman for the State Department told the space outlet in the background: “The last civil space dialogue between the US and China was in 2017. There are currently no plans for a new civil space dialogue. Should a civil space dialogue be planned, the United States will announce it at the appropriate time.

‘We have and will keep the lines of communication with Beijing open, including in the area of ​​space security.’

Sarah Noble, Artemis’ chief of lunar science for NASA’s Planetary Science Division, said in an earlier statement: “Several of the proposed sites within the regions are located between some of the oldest parts of the moon, and along with the permanently shadowed defined areas offer the chance to learn more about the history of the moon through previously unstudied lunar material.’

NASA officials have said they will refine their list about 18 months before Artemis 3 so they can prepare for possible landings at each location.

DailyMail.com contacted NASA for comment.

There has recently been a war of words between the two countries over space activities.

Last month, NASA administrator Bill Nelson told a German newspaper that China plans to take over the moon.

“We should be very concerned about China landing on the moon and saying, ‘It’s ours now and you stay out,'” he said.

China quickly expressed its displeasure.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said in a statement: “This is not the first time the head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration has ignored the facts and spoke irresponsibly about China.

“The American side has been constantly launching smear campaigns against China’s normal and reasonable efforts in space, and China strongly opposes such irresponsible remarks.”

Christopher Newman, a professor of space law and policy at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom, told SpaceNews that “this is a real opportunity for collaboration and cooperation between the two giant powers, and would be an opportunity to show all the rhetoric about space exploration. more than geopolitical in nature.’

“But in reality, it’s not hard to see why they both want the same spots. It is excellent lunar real estate for in-situ resource use. This could be the first potential point of conflict over resources beyond Earth,” he added.

A recent article in Beijing’s Global Times said: “Space observers also pointed out that while NASA is doing its best to relive its Apollo glory, China is working on innovative plans to conduct its own manned moon landing missions.”