Space study offers clearest understanding yet of the life cycle of supermassive black holes

The donut-shaped ring that surrounds many supermassive black holes tells researchers how fast the space object is feeding and could change how the black hole is viewed from Earth. Credit: ESA/NASA, the AVO project and Paolo Padovani



Black holes with different light signatures, but thought to be the same objects viewed from different angles, are in fact at different stages of their life cycle, according to a study led by Dartmouth researchers.

The study on black holes, known as “active galactic nuclei,” or AGNs, says it definitively demonstrates the need to revise the widely used “unified model of AGN” that characterizes supermassive black holes because they all share the same properties.

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Seriesprovides answers to a nagging space mystery and should allow researchers to create more precise models about the evolution of the universe and how black holes develop.

“These objects have baffled researchers for more than half a century,” said Tonima Tasnim Ananna, a postdoctoral research associate at Dartmouth and lead author of the paper. “Over time, we’ve made a lot of assumptions about the physics of these objects. Now we know that the properties of obscured black holes are significantly different from the properties of AGNs that are not so heavily hidden.”

Supermassive black holes are believed to be at the center of almost all major galaxies, including the Milky Way. The objects devour galactic gas, dust and stars, and they can grow heavier than small galaxies.

For decades, researchers have been interested in the light signatures of active galactic nuclei, a type of supermassive black hole that is “growth” or in a rapid growth phase.

Beginning in the late 1980s, astronomers realized that light signatures from space, ranging from radio wavelengths to X-rays, could be attributed to AGNs. It was believed that the objects usually had a ring of gas and dust around them in the shape of a donut. The different brightness and colors associated with the objects were thought to be a result of the angle from which they were perceived and how much of the torus obscured view.

From this, the unified theory of AGNs became the prevailing concept. The theory states that if a black hole is viewed through its torus, it should appear faint. When viewed from below or above the ring, it should appear clear. However, according to the current study, the previous research relied too much on data from the less obscured objects and skewed research results.

The new study focuses on how fast black holes feed on space matter, or their accretion rates. The study found that the accretion rate does not depend on a black hole’s mass, but varies significantly depending on how obscured it is by the gas and dust ring.

“This supports the idea that the toroidal structures around black holes are not all the same,” said Ryan Hickox, a professor of physics and astronomy and co-author of the study. “There is a relationship between the structure and how it grows.”

The result shows that the amount of dust and gas around an AGN is directly related to how much it feeds, confirming that there are differences between different populations of AGNs in addition to orientation. When a black hole is accreting at a high speed, the energy blows away dust and gas. As a result, it is more likely to be clear and appear brighter. Conversely, a less active AGN is surrounded by a denser torus and appears weaker.

“In the past, it was uncertain how the obscured AGN population differed from their more easily observable, non-obscured counterparts,” Ananna said. “This new research definitively demonstrates a fundamental difference between the two populations beyond viewing angle.”

The study comes from a decade-long analysis of nearby AGNs detected by Swift-BAT, a high-energy NASA X-ray telescope. The telescope will allow researchers to scan the local universe to detect eclipsed and non-eclipsed AGNs.

The study is the result of an international scientific collaboration – the BAT AGN Spectroscopic Survey (BASS) – that has been collecting and analyzing optical/infrared spectroscopy for AGN observed by Swift BAT for more than a decade.

“We have never detected such a large amount of X-rays, obscuring local AGN,” says Ananna. “This is a big win for high-energy X-ray telescopes.”

The paper builds on previous research from the research team analyzing AGNs. For the study, Ananna developed a computational technique to assess the effect of obscuring matter on the observed properties of black holes, and analyzed data collected by the broader research team using this technique.

According to the article, by knowing a black hole’s mass and how fast it is feeding, researchers can determine when most supermassive black holes have completed most of their growth, providing valuable information about black hole evolution and evolution. the universe.

“One of the biggest questions in our field is where do supermassive black holes come from,” says Hickox. “This research provides a crucial piece that can help us answer that question and I expect it to become a touchstone reference for this research discipline.”

Future research may focus on wavelengths that allow the team to search beyond the local universe. In the shorter term, the team would like to understand what drives AGNs to go into high accretion mode, and how long it takes AGNs to rapidly accrete to go from heavily eclipsed to unobstructed.

