Space station experiment to investigate the origin of elements

Credit: NASA



Astronomer Carl Sagan put it best: “We are made of stardust.” The atoms that make up the chemicals of our bodies did not originate on Earth; they came from deep space. The Big Bang created hydrogen, helium and a little bit of lithium, but heavier atoms — which are essential for life — came from processes associated with stars.

Scientists can now dig deeper. Which types of stellar processes produce which elements? And what kinds of stars are they?

A new experiment called TIGERISS, intended for the International Space Station, aims to find out. TIGERISS has been chosen as the latest NASA Astrophysics Pioneers mission.

Pioneers are small-scale astrophysical missions that enable innovative research into cosmic phenomena. They could include experiments designed to fly on small satellites, scientific balloons, the space station, and payloads that can orbit or land on the moon.

Earlier this year, the four previous Pioneers mission concepts, chosen in January 2021, were given the go-ahead to proceed with construction and have been approved to fly later this decade.

“The Pioneer missions are an invaluable opportunity for early-to-mid-career scientists to conduct compelling astrophysics research, while gaining real-world experience building space-based instrumentation,” said Mark Clampin, director from the astrophysics department at NASA headquarters in Washington. “With TIGERISS, the Pioneers are extending their reach to the space station, which provides a unique platform from which to explore the universe.”

Eye of the Tiger

TIGERISS lead researcher Brian Rauch, an associate professor of physics at Washington University in St. Louis, has been working on questions about elemental origin and high-energy particles since he was a student there. For nearly three years in college, Rauch worked on a particle detector called the Trans-Iron Galactic Element Recorder, or TIGER. The experiment had its first flight on a balloon in 1995; long-duration balloon flights also launched a version of TIGER from Antarctica in 2001 to 2002 and 2003 to 2004.

As Rauch progressed in his research career, he helped TIGER evolve into the more advanced SuperTIGER. On December 8, 2012, SuperTIGER launched its maiden flight from Antarctica, crossing at an average altitude of 125,000 feet and setting a new record for the longest scientific balloon flight: 55 days. SuperTIGER also flew for 32 days from December 2019 to January 2020. The experiment measured the abundance of elements on the periodic table up to barium, atomic number 56.

Brian Rauch (left), principal investigator of the TIGERISS mission concept, and Richard Bose, senior research engineer at Washington University in St. Louis, are seen in Antarctica on January 8, 2019. They were in Antarctica to recover the SuperTIGER experiment (background) after its flight on a scientific balloon. Credit: Kaija Webster (ASC)



On the International Space Station, the TIGER instrument family will soar to new heights. Without the interference from Earth’s atmosphere, the TIGERISS experiment will take higher-resolution measurements and pick up heavy particles that wouldn’t be possible with a scientific balloon. A perch on the space station will also allow for a larger physical experiment — 1 meter to one side — than would fit on a small satellite, increasing the detector’s potential size. And the experiment could last more than a year, compared to less than two months on a balloon flight. Researchers plan to measure individual elements as heavy as lead, atomic number 82.

star stuff

All stars exist in a delicate balance – they must emit enough energy to counteract their own gravity. That energy comes from fusing elements together to make heavier ones, including carbon, nitrogen and oxygen, which are important to life as we know it. But once a giant star tries to fuse iron atoms together, the reaction doesn’t generate enough force to fight gravity and the star’s core collapses.

This causes an explosion known as a supernova, in which shock waves emit all those heavy elements made in the star’s core. The explosion itself also creates heavy elements, accelerating them to near the speed of light — particles scientists call “cosmic rays.”

But that’s not the only way heavy atoms can be formed. When a super-dense remnant of a supernova called a neutron star collides with another neutron star, their catastrophic merger also creates heavy elements.

TIGERISS won’t be able to pinpoint specific supernovae or neutron star collisions, but “would add context about how these fast-moving elements are accelerated and travel across the galaxy,” Rauch said.

So how much do supernovae and neutron stars contribute to making heavy elements? “That’s the most interesting question we can answer,” Rauch said.

“TIGERISS measurements are essential to understanding how our galaxy creates and distributes matter,” said John Krizmanic, TIGERISS deputy principal investigator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

TIGERISS will also provide information about the general abundance of cosmic rays, which pose a danger to astronauts.

