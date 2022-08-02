Space Force scraps annual fitness tests for its guardians

Annual fitness tests will no longer be a requirement for members of the Space Force, also known as Guardians, starting in 2023 and will instead wear trackable fitness equipment because they don’t have to be as fit as service members in all other five branches of the US military.

The devices, which are made by Garmin and Oura, will allow members of the latest US military branch to track their physical activity and mental health, as well as their eating and sleeping histories throughout the year.

Leaders of the world’s only independent space force said the change in approach was being made to raise awareness of the general wellbeing of its service members rather than assessing them just once a year.

The decision was also based on suggestions that annual physical tests have in the past caused symptoms of eating disorders among staff, leading to unhealthy coping mechanisms within the military.

“We still use Air Force PT standards. The difference is in our approach,” Chief Masters Sgt. James Seballes, the senior enlisted leader of the Space Training and Readiness Command, said: NPR.

He added that the new approach won’t change fitness goals, as Space Force service members will soon come under closer scrutiny for data reporting.

The devices, mostly watches and rings, will also report and compare fitness data between the Guardians themselves on a digital platform built by Austin-based tech firm FitRankings.

The fitness and health platform will also focus on other activities the Guardians participate in, rather than focusing on specific exercises offered in the annual fitness review.

“Maybe you’re not good at running, maybe you’re not good at pullups,” FitRankings CEO Patrick Hitchins told NPR. “There’s a degree of dimensionality to these tests that favors one form of activity over another.”

maj. Gene. Shawn Bratton, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, said he favors the more modern and digital approach as he believes it will force Guardians to pay more attention to their health.

“I have a bigger responsibility, not just once a year to take a fitness test, for example, but maybe to exercise for 90 minutes a week,” Bratton told NPR.

“The ring helps me keep track of that and my sleep pattern.”

Seballes also said he wants space service members to be ready for whatever tasks they have to perform.

“Often, fitness is used as a ‘go, no-go’ kind of thing — you either have it or you don’t,” Seballes said. “I know people who can do all their PT aspects and run a mile really fast, and yet their eating habits are bad, their sleeping habits are bad. They’re not healthy.’

The Space Force was first created in 2019, when then-President Donald Trump announced that a new division of the US military dedicated to space threats would be created.

“When it comes to defending America, just having an American presence in space is not enough. We must have American dominance in space,” Trump said. “We get the Air Force and we get the Space Force, separate but equal. It becomes something. So important.’

Trump signed the Space Force in December with a $738 billion defense spending bill, and last May, the first Air Force Academy graduates were directly employed by the Space Force.

Since taking office two years ago, President Joe Biden has also expressed support for the new military branch.

The Space Force signed a partnership agreement with NASA in 2020 to collaborate on future space research and technologies in cislunar space, and on June 13, 2021, the Space Force successfully launched a military satellite for “space domain consciousness.”

Meanwhile, the constant fear of being weighed in at regular fitness checkups and the pressure to complete annual fitness assessments is a major concern in the military, as is the food provided to active servicemen.

In the past, former First Lady Michelle Obama lent her voice to the military’s efforts to overhaul the food it serves.

The changes introduced in 2012 brought more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lower-fat food choices to 1,100 food outlets for service workers in the US.

More than a quarter of 17- to 24-year-olds were overweight to serve in the military at the time, according to the White House. Active members of the military are also gaining weight, a Pentagon official said at the time, causing a “readiness problem.”

In an effort to promote good choices, the military redesigned menus and tried to deliver healthier food to dining halls and bases and to vending machines and snack bars on military bases.