SP: Dunkin Donuts employee arrested for stealing funds

QUEENSBURY, NY (NEWS10) – State Police (SP) arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on Dec. 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin’ Donuts where she worked.

At around 1:00 p.m. on December 21, troopers received a complaint from Dunkin Donuts in Queensbury reporting that more than $1,500 in cash had gone missing. After an investigation, the police explain that Azan was working at the store on December 12 and took the proceeds at the end of the day to deposit money, which is part of her work routine. Police report Azan did not make the deposit and did not refund the money.

Grand larceny in the fourth degree

According to police, Azan surrendered to Queensbury State Police, where she was being prosecuted. She was given an appearance ticket which could be returned to Queensbury Town Court on 9 January 2023 and was released.