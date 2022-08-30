Southwest pilot threatens to halt flight to Cabo after passenger used AirDrop to send nude images

A Southwest Airlines pilot threatened to cancel a vacation flight from Houston, Texas, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after a passenger sent nude photos to fellow travelers via AirDrop.

A TikTok video taken by passenger Teiglor Marsalis of the captain’s announcement has gone viral.

‘So here’s the deal,’ says the pilot, giving off ‘big daddy vibes’, ‘while we’re on the ground I’ll have to retreat to the gate, everyone will have to get off.

Teiglor Marsalis, 30, nearly missed her trip to Cabo San Lucas after a passenger AirDropped nude photos to fellow travelers

Teiglor Marsalis, left, and her husband Blaine Marsalis, headed to Cabo San Lucas after her flight was nearly canceled by a cyber flash

Marsalis recorded the second known incident of Cyber-flashing this year on Southwest Airlines, the first happening in June on a flight from Detroit to Denver

We need to call in security and this vacation is going to be ruined. So folks, whatever this AirDrop thing is, stop sending nudes and let’s go to Cabo.”

The video, which has garnered more than 100,000 likes, was posted on August 25.

Commentators on the social media platform seemed to find the video hilarious.

“This feels like my mom is turning around in the car to me and my twin sister,” Nikki Marie wrote under the video.

In June, a man still referred to as “Larry” in this video allegedly sent indecent photos of himself to the entire flight en route to Denver from Detroit.

Another poster, Walsami, agrees. “Haha big daddy vibes,” he wrote.

It’s not the first time a passenger on a Southwest Texas plane has shared natural photos on an airplane.

And not everyone thinks it’s funny.

In June, TikTok member @DaddyStrange333 posted a video taken during a flight from Detroit to Denver about another passenger airdropping photos of his genitals to the entire flight, according to the New York Post.

What is cyber flashing? Cyber ​​flashing is the act of intentionally sending a stranger an unsolicited sexual image using the AirDrop feature on an iPhone. These images are usually of male genitalia. Specific to iOS devices such as iPads and iPhones, as well as Apple Macs, AirDrop uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect to other devices over a short distance. People are often the target of cyber flashes via AirDrop on public transport due to the technology’s short range. There is currently no law directly addressing cyber-flashing in England and Wales, despite the act being made illegal in Scotland 12 years ago. The New York legislature is considering a bill requiring sexual harassment training for anyone caught in the act. Texas passed a law last year banning the practice. It carries a $500 fine. Cyber-flashing was criminalized in Scotland in 2009 under Section 6 of the sexual offense, while a similar measure was also passed unanimously in May 2019 in the Texas Senate. Police investigated the first-ever cyber flash incident in 2015 after an unwanted graphic surfaced on a shocked London commuter iPhone. Three cases were reported in 2016 and 15 in 2017.

“Meet Larry who just dropped a whole flight of photos of his dick,” the post reads. “Fortunately, I accepted it, saw who sent it and immediately started speaking out. Stay tuned for the police escort.’

Southwest Airlines did not respond to requests for comment on the Cabo pervert, but in June they confirmed that “Larry” had sent inappropriate photos to the passengers.

“We can confirm that this unfortunate incident occurred on a recent flight from Detroit to Denver,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said. The mail. “Our flight attendants immediately addressed the situation and the crew requested that local law enforcement officers meet the flight upon arrival, which they did and then arrested the person responsible.

Southwest Airlines has zero tolerance for this obscene and unacceptable behavior and we sincerely apologize to the other customers on board.”

Last year, Texas became one of the first states to ban the practice, also known as Cyber-flashing.

It is now a crime punishable by a $500 fine to send dirty photos unsolicited in a digital format.

New York State Sentor James Skoufis has introduced legislation, with the support of dating app Bumble, the National Organization for Women and the National Women’s Political Caucus, to outlaw the law.

“These images are often transferred anonymously between mobile phones via text or digital file-sharing services, and often on public transportation or in large public institutions — invading the recipient’s personal space and undermining their sense of security,” Skoufis said when he spoke. introduced the measure in Can.

His law would require sexual harassment training for those who have broken the law, but stricter measures are being offered in England and Wales.

Lawmakers in those countries are considering the Online Safety Bill, which would punish violators with up to two years in prison for sending “d**k photos.”

Scotland already passed such a bill in 2009.