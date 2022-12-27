Southwest crew members are sleeping in airports, Buttigieg says

As Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellation collapse continues, crew members are stranded at airports along with passengers, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg met with unions representing Southwest pilots and flight attendants Tuesday, saying he was told the crew members were in a “terrible situation” along with the passengers.

“They’re frustrated and often stranded, and they themselves often sleep in airports, so you have a company that has a lot to clean up,” Buttigieg said in an interview on CNN.

Stranded Southwest crew members have reportedly resorted to sleeping on cots at airports when unable to book hotel rooms, which an airline spokesperson told DailyMail.com the company will pay for.

On Tuesday, a day after most other US airlines recovered from a major winter storm, Southwest canceled another 2,600 flights, or about 64 percent of its flight schedule.

A stranded passenger holds her 14-month-old daughter as she waits with family members in the southwest terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with unions representing Southwest pilots and flight attendants on Tuesday, saying he was told crew members were in a “terrible situation.”

A day after the Department of Transportation announced an investigation into the problems at Southwest, Buttigieg told CNN the agency would use “enforcement powers and fines” to hold airlines accountable for their customer service commitments.

Buttigieg said he had spoken with the CEO of Southwest, who had pledged that the airline would proactively offer hotel and restaurant vouchers to stranded passengers.

In a video statement Tuesday, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan publicly apologized to customers and employees as the epic meltdown stretched into its fourth day.

“We are doing everything we can to get back to normal operation,” Jordan said, calling the fiasco a “giant puzzle that takes us several days to solve.”

Jordan blamed the fiasco on Southwest’s unique airline model, which relies on rolling hubs and a point-to-point network rather than the hub-and-spoke system used by other airlines.

“Our network is highly complex and the airline operation has all the pieces, especially the aircraft and the crews that keep moving to where they plan to go,” he said.

A traveler rests among his belongings at Denver International Airport on Tuesday.

A large amount of unclaimed baggage is collected at Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Midway Airport on Tuesday in Chicago.

“With our large fleet of aircraft and flight crews out of position at dozens of locations, and after days of trying to operate most of our full schedule over the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to reduce significantly our flight to catch up. ‘ Jordan added.

Jordan said he was in contact with the US Department of Transportation and had “made contact” with Buttigieg on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the DOT tweeted that it would look into Southwest’s “unacceptable cancellation rate” and whether the airline was meeting its legal obligations to stranded customers.

In Congress, the Senate Commerce Committee also promised an investigation. Two Senate Democrats have called on Southwest to provide “meaningful” compensation to stranded travelers, saying the airline has the money because it plans to pay $428 million in dividends next month.

President Joe Biden also intervened when desperate passengers were forced to sleep in terminals surrounded by growing piles of lost luggage.

‘Thousands of flights across the country have been canceled over the holidays. Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

A young traveler wades through fields of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines baggage carousels at Denver International Airport on Tuesday.

Travelers look for their luggage at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana on Tuesday.

Southwest’s cancellations on Tuesday accounted for more than 80 percent of the 3,000 trips that were canceled nationwide on Tuesday, according to the FlightAware tracking service.

And the chaos seemed sure to continue. The airline has already canceled another 2,500 flights for Wednesday and nearly 1,400 for Thursday, in an attempt to restore order to its disorderly schedule.

At airports with major Southwest operations, customers waited in long lines hoping to find a seat on another flight.

They described waiting hours waiting for help, only to be cut off. Some tried to rent cars to get to their destinations sooner. Others found places to sleep on the ground. Luggage piled up in huge piles.

Conrad Stoll, a 66-year-old retired construction worker in Missouri, planned to fly from Kansas City to Los Angeles for his father’s 90th birthday party until his Southwest flight was canceled early Tuesday. He said he won’t be able to see his 88-year-old mother either.

“I went there in 2019, and she looked at me and said, ‘I won’t see you again,'” Stoll said. “My sister has been taking care of them, and she’s like, ‘They’re really going crazy so fast.”

Stoll hopes to have another chance to see her parents in the spring when the weather is warmer.

Travelers pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on Tuesday

The problems started over the weekend and escalated Monday, when Southwest canceled more than 70 percent of its flights.

That was after the worst of the storm had passed. The airline said many pilots and flight attendants were unfit to work their flights. Leaders of unions representing Southwest pilots and flight attendants blamed outdated crew scheduling software and criticized company management.

Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said the airline failed to fix the problems that caused a similar crash in October 2021.

“There’s a lot of frustration that this is preventable,” Murray said. ‘The airline cannot connect crews to planes. The airline didn’t even know where the pilots were.

Murray said managers this week resorted to asking pilots at some airports to report to a central location, where they wrote down the names of the pilots who were present and sent the lists to headquarters.