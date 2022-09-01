Southwest: Aussie traveller Shelby Bilby is shocked by feature on American planes

<!–

An Australian woman has been left stunned after boarding a flight in the US, only to be told she could choose her own seat.

Shelby Bilby, who often posts online about her love of travel and bikinis, said the seating rule was new to her.

“I just went on a flight where there were no seat numbers, so you just sit where you want,” she told her 55,000 followers.

‘How weird is that? Best dressed first,’ she added.

Although the young woman did not disclose which airline she was traveling on, a US carrier, Southwest is known for having unnumbered seats.

The company slogan is Pick a seat, any seat.’

“At Southwest, we let you sit where you want,” said a spokesperson.

How does unnumbered seating work? Before boarding You will be assigned an boarding group (A, B or C) and position (1-60+) upon check-in. Your unique group and position combination (example: A35) will be displayed on your boarding pass and represents a reserved seat in the boarding group at the gate. Numbered posts in each of our gate areas indicate where to line up. When your boarding group is called, find your designated seat in line and board the aircraft in numerical order with your boarding group. Once on board Southwest operated flights have open seats. Once on board, simply select an available seat and stow your hand luggage in the overhead compartment or under the seat in front of you. How to get an A boarding pass – choose seats first Available boarding places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis at check-in. The earlier you check in, starting 24 hours before departure, the lower your boarding group and position will be. You can also purchase a Business Select® fare to guarantee receipt of a boarding point A1 – A15. If you are a Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred or A-List Member, travel with the same reservation as an A-List Preferred or A-List Member, or purchase EarlyBird Check-In®, we will automatically reserve your boarding point 36 hours before departure and before the check-in begins. While this does not guarantee an “A” entry position, you will receive the earliest position available. Although you have a reserved boarding position, you must still check in within 24 hours of the scheduled departure to collect your boarding pass. On the day of travel, Upgraded Boarding, if available, is an opportunity to secure an earlier boarding position in the A1-A15 boarding group. Upgraded Boarding can be easily added to your reservation when you check in for your flight via the Southwest® app or Southwest.com®. Upgraded Boarding pricing starts at $30 per segment, per customer, based on the popularity and length of each flight segment. A credit card must be used for the purchase of Upgraded Boarding. See our optional travel costs for more information. Source: southwest

“We do not allocate seats on our flights, so feel free to take an available seat as soon as you board the plane.”

Shelby is currently touring America and has landed in sunny California, where she makes the most of the beautiful weather.

She recently showed off her impromptu trip to Lake Tahoe and says she’s “manifesting” a vacation home in the popular tourist destination.

‘In the winter it is filled with skiing and snowboarding and in the summer it is full of water sports and hiking. MY VIBEEEE! So much to do here! So wild that half the lake is in Nevada and the other half in California,” she wrote.

Before Lake Tahoe, the blonde social media personality toured the Bahamas, Hawaii and Capri.