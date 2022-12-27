Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?

(NEXSTAR) – Even as the worst of the winter weather ended Tuesday, the travel nightmare for Southwest Airlines was far from over.

Until the morning of this Tuesday, 63% of the airline’s flights were canceled nationwide, according to reported flight. Another 8% were delayed.

“This is the largest scale event I’ve ever seen,” Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said. told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The mass cancellations began with blizzards, strong winds and sub-zero cold that affected much of the Midwest and Northeast. Bad weather in part of the country caused a snowball effect that had travelers on sunny days southern california Y Florida stranded while trying to get home after the holiday weekend.

The problem, according to southwest, is that the areas that saw the worst weather are the ones that are most dependent on the airline. “We were fully staffed and prepared for the upcoming holiday weekend as severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest airline in 23 of the top 25 US travel markets.” the airline said.

That created problems in areas that weren’t even affected by bad weather.

If a flight from Buffalo to Los Angeles is canceled due to the blizzard in New York, for example, and the crew planned to fly to Phoenix next, that second leg could also be canceled if there is no one to fly the plane and help. with passengers

a southwest told NPR there were also problems with rescheduling employees and “connecting flight crews to their schedules”, making it more difficult to recover quickly from delays and cancellations.

As the airline works to recover, Southwest said it plans to fly “about a third of our schedule over the next few days.”

Travelers trying to rebook flights from some airports report that there are no options available until December 31 or early 2023.

Nexstar has reached out to Southwest for an estimate of when operations will return to normal, but has not heard back by press time.

The US Department of Transportation said it will be investigating the thousands of canceled flights by Southwest to see if the company is delivering on the promises outlined in its customer service plan.