Souths reach ANOTHER preliminary final as they thrash Cronulla by 26 points to set up Penrith clash

South Sydney have staged a grand final with Penrith to decide who will return to the NRL decider after easily sending Cronulla 38-12 at Allianz Stadium.

On a dominant night for the Rabbitohs, Cameron Murray was brilliant in the do-or-die semi-final, while Lachlan Ilias also stood up and Taane Milne scored two tries.

But it didn’t come without some concerns for South Sydney, with Alex Johnston suffering a hip flexor injury, Siliva Havili a calf problem and Jai Arrow a groin problem.

With a seven-day turnaround in next Saturday’s game against Penrith at the Accor Stadium, the Rabbitohs would hope some of the trio are fit enough to play.

Either way, little would ruin the Bunnies’ night as they qualified for a fifth straight Preliminary Final.

They jumped out to an 18-0 at halftime and while Cronulla came back into the game 18-6 and 24-12, the Rabbitohs never seemed to be in trouble.

Souths also did it without relying on Latrell Mitchell for an impact play.

Mitchell kicked seven goals from as many attempts, but he also threw an interception pass that led to an attempt by Sharks.

Cody Walker also had a quiet evening, albeit skipping for the try that put the game to bed at 30-12 before Milne crossed over late.

Instead, this time it all started with their inspiring skipper Murray.

The lock was one of the unsung heroes of South Sydney’s advance to the final, regularly playing a part in attempts for its outside men to dig into the line.

Cam Murray scored the Souths’ third try just before half time as the Bunnies took an 18-0 lead

Latrell Mitchell was back in sparkling form when the Bunnies defeated the Sharks

He was busy again for Souths’ second attempt, helping Ilias and Keaon Koloamatangi give Mitchell space to get Taane Milne over.

Murray also provided the decisive game of the match just before half-time and broke free from Dale Finucane’s grip to cross from 15 meters.

Ilias also thrived in key moments in the biggest game of the rookie halfback’s career.

He made a crucial tackle on Braden Hamlin-Uele to bring down the Sharks prop when the score was 6-0, before later forcing a foul on Wade Graham.

Brit Nikora scored shortly after half-time to give the Sharks some hope, but it was too late

And when Cronulla opened the scoring in the second half, the No. 7 went short and backed up to score and restore an 18-point lead.

But for all the genius of the Rabbitohs, Cronulla was poor on defense. Souths’ first attempt came when Mark Nicholls crashed into Toby Rudolf at close range, after Damien Cook put him one-on-one with the defender.

And while the Sharks briefly threatened a comeback in the second half, all hopes were dashed when Walker scored with 17 minutes left.

With that, Cronulla’s season was over and it became the first top two to go out in straight sets since Manly in 2014.