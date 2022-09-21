Souths CEO Blake Solly says ex-Penrith boss Phil Gould gets too much credit for Panthers’ success

Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly has taken a subtle dig at former Panthers boss Phil Gould, saying the footy guru is getting too much credit for Penrith’s exceptional success.

Just days after his club’s preliminary final against the Panthers, Solly has claimed that Panthers Group CEO Brian Fletcher and the football club’s CEO Matt Cameron are not receiving the credit ‘they deserve’ because of Gould’s high profile.

The Panthers have been the dominant force in the NRL for the past three seasons and this weekend will not only play in the inaugural NRL final, but the club will also compete in finals in the Jersey Flegg under-21 competition and the second-tier NSW Cup.

Phil Gould’s fingerprints are all over Penrith’s current success in the NRL, and he took the reigns at the club from mid-2011 to 2019, focusing much of his attention on junior development

The club has already claimed the SG Ball under-19 competition and reached the final of the under-16 Harold Matthews comp.

“Obviously, there’s always been a lot of attention to Gus’s role in establishing the club’s paths – and no doubt he’s made a huge contribution to that – but Brian Fletcher and Matt Cameron in particular have done a wonderful job of carrying on that work and, if anything, to improve it,’ Solly told Daily Telegraph.

‘For the club to have made as many grand finals as they have this season and an NRL preliminary final, it’s an extraordinary achievement.

‘Brian and Matt don’t get the credit they deserve for that and they’re no doubt very proud. They had to make some tough calls and they have gone from strength to strength on the back of those calls.

‘Part of this was Gus’s vision, but to be able to introduce it and succeed so consistently over time that they have clearly speaks volumes for ‘Fletch’ and Matt and how they go about their work.

‘When Gus left there was some criticism of Brian, but he and the club have been remarkably successful.’

Souths and Panthers meet in the NRL preliminary final on Saturday night. Penrith have won eight of their last nine games against Souths – and will have the chance to end the Bunnies’ season for the third consecutive year

A crowd of up to 55,000 is expected to attend the grand final qualifier in what could be the biggest gate for an NRL finals game since 2019.

On Friday night, the Parramatta Eels play the North Queensland Cowboys in the second preliminary final in Townsville.