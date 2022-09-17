Southport Queensland officer bitten and placed in headlock after man stopped in stolen vehicle

<!–

Bodycam footage captured the moment a man was tasered to the ground after biting a police officer and putting him in a headlock.

Benjamin John Stephenson was drunk and driving a stolen car when he was stopped by an officer in Southport, on the Gold Coast.

Stephenson was charged with 12 offenses and pleaded guilty to the Southport Magistrates Court on Friday.

The court heard that Stephenson had ignored the police officer who had repeatedly ordered him to surrender. 7News reported.

Bodycam footage shows the pair struggling before the officer is pinned to a fence and placed in a headlock. He is then bitten in the arm.

“Let go mate, let go,” the officer says.

He then takes out a taser before Stephenson tries to escape with the officer close behind.

The officer manages to overtake Stephenson and warns him to stop.

“It’s a goddamn taser to get to the ground,” the officer yells. “Taser, taser, taser don’t move.”

The officer then discharges the taser causing Stephenson to fall to the ground.

Stephenson then snaps on the probes and tries to run away before being tackled to the ground with the help of a bystander.

Stephenson was sentenced to 12 months in prison but will be released in a month after spending most of his time in custody.