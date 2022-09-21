Southern Vipers set up another final showdown with Northern Diamonds

Southern vipers 143 for 4 (Boucher 51, McCaughan 47) batted Southeast stars 139 (Spence 45, Norris 3-29) with six wickets

Southern Vipers will play Northern Diamonds in the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Lord’s on Sunday after dispatching South East Stars by six wickets in Wednesday’s eliminator in Beckenham.

Vipers closed on 143 for 4 to win with 16 overs to spare after dismissing Stars for 139, Tara Norris taking 3 for 29. Jemima Spence anchored the innings as Stars recovered from 37 for 5, making her highest List A score on 45 not out but the second highest contribution was 28 extra and the hosts were all out after 42.2 overs.

In a run chase devoid of excitement, Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier put on 98 for the first wicket before the latter was bowled for 51 while the former fell for 47. The Vipers have now played the Stars five times in this competition and have won on each occasion.

Beckenham may have a reputation as a batter’s paradise, but when the game started at At 10.30 the conditions were cloudy, damp and cool. Having won a toss they probably would have rather lost the Stars elected to bat, only to lose three wickets in the first four overs. Chloe Hill edged out Kira Chatli off Charlotte Taylor for 1 in the second over and Bryony Smith made just 7 before edging Tara Norris behind in the third.

Norris then claimed her second victim in the fourth when Chloe Brewer was brilliantly caught by Bouchier.

After a partial rebuild, debutant Mary Taylor bowled twice as many overs. Phoebe Franklin was bowled for 15 before Rhianna Southby was lbw for 1.

Paige Scholfield struck in her first over, catching Ryana MacDonald-Gay lbw for 8 and Finty Trussler was just seven balls into her spell when she bowled Freya Davies for 4.

Norris bowled Alexa Stonehouse for 11 and when Georgia Adams ran out Eva Gray for 1 and deflected a straight drive from Spence to the stumps, the Stars were 100 for 9. By then, however, conditions had improved and Danielle Gregory joined Spence to put on the biggest partnership of the innings, contributing 13 from 34 balls before she was bowled by Trussler.

The sun was shining as the Vipers began the chase and with the rate required below three-overs, there was little pressure on the openers. Neither Bouchier nor McCaughan offered the bowlers any encouragement as they cruised towards the target.

Bouchier strolled past 50 with a single to mid off from Gregory before trying to pull Davies and playing on. McCaughan edged out to Smith and was caught by Davies at long on, but by then the visitors were just 30 short of victory.