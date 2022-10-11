Southern University and Prairie View players in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their game this weekend

<!–

Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera over the weekend — before they had even played their college football game on Saturday.

In dramatic and violent scenes that span one minute and 30 seconds, what appears to be most of the roster for both teams is filmed as they scrap away on the field, throwing punches, arguing and piling on on eachother.

Eventually, staff and coaches intervene – with the help of a small handful of people in jerseys – and a little space is created between the teams to allow them to cool off.

Perhaps most exciting, the scenes were a warm-up for the game itself. Once they had both calmed down, they took to the field again and scrapped it out in a game of football.

The Southern University Jaguars took it out on the Panthers, posting an emphatic 45-13 victory and literally adding insult to Prairie View’s injury.

Prairie View even held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but endured a terrible collapse from then on.

The footage, which has surfaced across social media, was shared by a Panthers fan who mercilessly wrote: ‘so they lost the game before the game and the actual game? AHAAAAAA’.

The game also saw Southern coach Eric Dooley inflict a heavy defeat on a team he used to coach from 2018 to 2021.

It was, despite the huge scoreline, the first loss for the Panthers this season and their record is now 3-1.

Southern, meanwhile, now has a 3-2 record.