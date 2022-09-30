Southern resident orca pod falls to lowest number in 46 years

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



According to the latest census from the Center for Whale Research, as of July 1, there are only 73 orcas in the south living along the coasts of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

In the past year, three whales died – K21, K44 and L89. In the meantime, two calves were born in February and April.

The tally found the L-pod, which currently sits on 32 orcas, is at its lowest point since the study began in 1976. The K-pod and J-pod sit at 16 and 25, respectively.

According to the center, K21 was last seen “seriously emaciated” in the Strait of Juan de Fuca in July 2021. He was pronounced dead after not appearing next to others with whom he socialized.

K44 was alive as of this spring, but was not seen in subsequent encounters with his family. The body of a juvenile killer whale with consistent markings was found off the coast of Oregon in late June, according to the center. He has not been formally identified, the center said.

L89 was not seen in 2022.

