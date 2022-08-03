Southend United has been mocked for selling the naming rights to the West Stand to estate agents Gilbert and Rose.

This means fans will now be seated at the Essex Roots Hall Football Stadium in what is now called the Gilbert and Rose West Stand.

Social media users drew comparisons to Rose West, who is still in prison for murdering and torturing at least 10 young women and girls.

The first person to see the interesting name choice wrote: “Only Southend United could have a sponsor for the West Stand called Gilbert and Rose, which inevitably leads to the Gilbert and Rose West Stand.”

The serial killer tortured and abused lodgers, babysitters, children, along with her husband Fred West, as well as strangers they’d picked up from the street before putting them in the basement or under the patio of their home in Gloucester, known as “the house of horrors.” was called, buried.

Gilbert and Rose said they thought the 3,337-capacity booth would be called the G&R West Stand. The agents said they will discuss it with Southend United at a scheduled meeting, but they insist the name belongs to the club.

The Gilbert and Rose West Stand is on season tickets and on the club’s website, so it can be expensive for the National League club.

A Southend United fan wrote on Twitter: ‘I went this morning and a very helpful young man served me.

“I was surprised he didn’t know about Rose West after whom we named the stand.”

Rose West: One of Britain’s Most Prolific Serial Killers Serial killer Rose West, now 68, and her husband Fred West were arrested in 1994 and charged with nine murders. Rose was later charged with a tithe – the murder of her stepdaughter Charmaine West, eight, in 1971. Lodgers, babysitters, children, as well as strangers who had picked them up from the street, were tortured and ill-treated before being buried in the basement or under the patio of their Gloucester home known as “the house of terrors.” The couple even killed their eldest daughter Heather in June 1987. Fred, who confessed to the murders, committed suicide in his cell on New Year’s Day 1995 while on remand at HMP Birmingham. Other victims included Alison Chambers, 16, Shirley Robinson, 18, Juanita Mott, 18, Shirley Hubbard, 15, Theresa Siegnethaler, 21, Lucy Partington, 21, Carol Ann Cooper, 15, Lynda Gough, 19, Rena Costello (Fred’s ex- wife), 27, Charmaine West (daughter of Fred), 8, and Anne McFall, 18. Fred is also said to have killed 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, although her remains have never been found. Rose, who has consistently maintained her innocence, was found guilty on all counts and is currently serving a life sentence.

Iain Macintosh, Managing Editor, Audio at Athletic UK, said: ‘I think we are about to find out whether the maxim ‘all publicity is good publicity’ is true or not.”

Another person all said ‘it took them a while to understand’ but realized it when they referred to Rosemary’s husband Fred.

One person also said, “Good job, they’re not real estate agents Fred and Rose.”

However, the club declined to comment on the unfortunate name and instead said they are simply excited to be working with the brokers.

Gilbert and Rose director Perry Rose did say, “It’s a complete coincidence. I think we thought it was going to be called the G&R Stand, but this wasn’t a marketing ploy by Southend or ourselves.

“It was the only stand available. We have Gilbert and Rose at the very top and it’s the West Stand, but they could call it the Gilbert and Rose Stand, they don’t have to call it the West Stand.

“I saw the comparison through my friend’s football group chat because he is a season ticket holder and he sent it to me.

“We’re going to talk to the club and see what they want to do.

‘It’s a name and nothing more. We just want to focus on getting the locals underground and getting Southend up this year, that’s the main goal.”

Gilbert and Rose have promised to give tickets to local schools every home game as part of the deal.

