Southee gets Imam, as New Zealand keep Pakistan quiet in the opening session

Lunch Pakistan 224 for 4 (Shakeel 43*, Sarfaraz 27*, Southee 1-42) course New Zealand 449 at 225 runs

Imam-ul-Haq missed a century for the second consecutive time, falling for 83 in what was Pakistan’s only first session loss on the third day. Tim Southee broke the solid 83-point tie between Imam and Saud Shakeel as he forced the former to play away from his body as the first hour approached.

For once, only wicket-keeper Tom Blundell and the slipfielders behind appealed after Imam played and missed, convincing their captain to review the out-of-court verdict. Replays showed a faint indentation at the toe end of the bat, and Imam walked back after falling for 96 in the second innings of the first Test. Just one ball before that, Southee had also gone short and wide outside, only for the Pakistani opener to think of a jab first, before letting go; and just on the next delivery the Imam could not resist his temptation to bestow his wicket on the visitors.

That remained the only piece of eventful action until then; but with Sarfaraz Ahmed next and legsspinner Ish Sodhi operating on the other side, some cat and mouse squabbling ensued. Facing his third ball – and Sodhi’s first – Sarfaraz was hit on the perimeter as the ball drifted in a good length on the center and leg stump, only to spin past his bat. Two deliveries later, Sarfaraz brought his signature paddle sweep to get off target, took it from the outside and placed it behind the leg-side wicket.

Meanwhile, Southee remained effective, as an alert Shakeel – who had taken 42 balls to score his first run the previous night – was batted and kept quiet, the right arm fellow arching him over the left as he continued at a full length. However, Shakeel continued to tap relatively faster against Sodhi, who shot the ball into him.

But Sarfaraz chose to keep pushing Sodhi, hopping upfield, fending off and sometimes looking hesitant, with the long bowler’s turn, bounce and dip. In the end, it was the batsman who took the advantage back at the break, hitting Sodhi for two fours just before lunch, even as the first came after the legs spinner went wide, citing Sarfaraz charging down and finally blocking him past the slip . with a horizontal bat.