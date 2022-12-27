Southeast Asia restrained China’s attempts to violate sovereignty economically: report

Singapore, Dec. 27 (ANI): Southeast Asian countries have resiliently resisted China’s attempts to economically violate their sovereignty and have used the might of China’s financial power to their own advantage, The Singapore Post reported.

China, for its part, has begun its quest for power by stepping up its multi-trillion dollar pet project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to raise the Chinese state as the hegemony of the world.

Over the past decade, financial aid in the form of development aid and financial loans has diluted the economic sovereignty of countries around the world, primarily through the “sweetheart deals” brokered through the BRI, the report said.

Nations from the African continent to South Asia have fallen victim to China’s horrific financial strategy and have gone bankrupt in search of financial help from other global financial institutions, The Singapore Post reported.

While China has shown increased interest in the region for various purposes, including in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and others, they have generally succeeded in strengthening their economies from the severe reliance on Chinese finance . it added.

Beijing’s prioritization of security interests and strategic bottlenecks have also added to the frustration and misery of its continued failures in Southeast Asia, The Singapore Post reported.

China has been trying to build an exclusive partnership with the bloc that would allow it to push the affected countries into an economic debt trap, the port reported, adding that Beijing’s strategy in Southeast Asia has failed, however.

The members of the ASEAN region, on the other hand, have kept a good balance vis-à-vis China and have indicated that the group will not be tempted by Chinese promises.

The lack of confidence faced by the nations of the Southeast Asian region against China is a moral reminder of Chinese tactics and has prevented them from giving in to the depictions of Chinese wolf warriors, the report said.

Historically, the two regions have had a rather turbulent past. In the past, the Chinese Communist Party has not only supported but also promoted various guerrilla movements at the behest of their revolutionary ideology throughout the region.

This also led to an alliance in the form of the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization in 1955, which culminated in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1967.

At the time, the ASEAN group was a bloc of five non-communist states involving Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. The formation of the bloc has since made China cautious in its approach to the region.

In 2002, China signed a free trade agreement with the ASEAN bloc to forge viable economic relations with the association’s members in an effort to open up markets for Chinese goods.

However, these efforts have been mounted in the context of a crucial territorial dispute that the Chinese government has continuously escalated with some of the ASEAN member states.

The South China Sea dispute involves many of the ASEAN group’s maritime members and has significantly hindered the expansion of relations.

Countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines have expressed serious concerns about China’s illegally claimed nine-dash line intruding into their own geographic areas, The Singapore Post reported.

This dispute has also led to many escalations and deadlocks involving the maritime countries around the disputed area. China, on the other hand, has built more than 3,200 hectares of man-made landmass and has completely militarized at least three of its man-made islands in the disputed waters.

The Paracel and Spratly Islands have significantly improved Chinese offensive capabilities and significantly expanded their Exclusive Economic Zones beyond their mainland coasts.

Relations between both fast-growing regions have therefore attracted some international attention, not only because of their economic trade and cultural scope, but also largely because of territorial disputes.

However, there are far-reaching consequences for both China and members of the ASEAN bloc, which can also sometimes act as a buffer during the escalation of conflicts, The Singapore Post reported.

For example, the Chinese manufacturing sector appears to rely heavily on imports from the region to supply their factories with export-oriented goods.

In the past decade alone, China’s trade volume has nearly doubled with 10 countries from the ASEAN region, ranging from $443 billion in 2013 to $878 billion in 2021.

This has resulted in many Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and others running a trade surplus with their Chinese counterparts.

Over the same period, ASEAN became the largest trading bloc with China in 2020, indicating how important the region is in the countries’ geopolitical calculations, The Singapore Post reported.

The maintenance of sovereign autonomy is perhaps one of the most fundamental principles of the modern nation-state. China, in their attempt to emerge as the world’s most dominant hegemony, is violating that basic principle, the report said. (ANI)