Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap is turning heads and could make Germany debut vs England tonight

Inspired by Rio Ferdinand and potentially sought after as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. For a young midfielder making his way into English football, they are not bad names to be associated with.

It’s only been just over three months since Armel Bella-Katchap moved to Southampton for £10million from Bundesliga VfL Bochum, but he has so far taken on and conquered every challenge in his path.

The defender was quickly included in the German senior squad this month after just six appearances in the Premier League and was able to make his full international debut against England tonight at the age of 20.

So who is the child prodigy who is already reminiscent of his ‘hero’ Rio Ferdinand, after whom he models his game, was identified by former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick as a rising star talent, and is already being watched by Liverpool?

Below, Sports post profiles Bella-Katchap, the man who could compete against Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling at Wembley.

Armel Bella-Kochap could make his German debut against England tonight at Wembley

The Southampton defender has impressed since he made £10million in the Premier League this summer

Early career

Born in Paris as Cameroon international Cyrille Florent Bella, Armel bounced around the youth teams of five German teams before finally settling in Bochum at the age of 16.

He broke through in the second division at the age of 16, signed his first professional contract in April 2019 and made his senior debut a month later against Ore Mountains Aue.

The following campaign yielded just 14 appearances across all competitions, but clearly proved a valuable learning experience as the teenager went on to become a regular starter in 2020-21, leading the Blues to be promoted under Thomas Reis.

In his first season in the Bundesliga, Bella-Katchap took another step forward, playing 22 league games and helping his side stay afloat, finishing nine points above the relegation zone.

Middle half Bella-Kochap started his career with the German VfL Bochum as a teenager

Although there were mistakes along the way, he helped Bochum to promotion in 2020-21

Identified by Ralf Rangnick

Realizing his talent early on, Chelsea reportedly tried to sign him in 2020 – and they weren’t the only major English club on his tail.

According to The sunThe then interim manager of Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick, identified Bella-Kotchap as one of Germany’s many top talents, along with Florian Wirtz, Luca Netz and Eric Martel.

German boss Rangnick, now head of the Austrian national team, is known for spotting promising youngsters.

It turns out United waited for new manager Erik ten Hag to be installed this summer before backing him in the transfer market, a £55m investment for Ajax midfielder Lisandro Martinez and a backing for out-of-form captain Harry Maguire .

The Red Devils may regret the decision not to waste the money for Bella-Kochap now.

Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick identified him as an emerging top talent

Impressive at Saints

The Saints, who bet their Premier League survival on raw, unproven players like Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios of Manchester City and Sekou Mara of Bordeaux, wouldn’t make that mistake.

They captured Bella-Kochap for around £10million and, apart from a 4-1 loss in the season opener to Tottenham, which involved an ill-fated quintet, including Yan Valery, their new signing was ever-present alongside Mohammed Salisu.

After his arrival, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “He is a player who fits our profile very well and has enormous potential. But with the number of senior matches he has already played, he can help us directly.

“I think he made the perfect choice to join us and we will now work with him to ensure he reaches his potential both for himself and for the team.”

But even the club would have been surprised at how quickly he has established himself. The imposing 6’8 is an impressive figure and has the physical prowess – pace, explosive power and strength – to succeed in the tough Premier League.

Not only that, for a 20-year-old his mentality looks good too, with a controlled demeanor and an understanding of match situations, proven in a brilliant 2-1 win against Chelsea.

Brilliant highlights – a last-ditch film to expropriate Raheem Sterling, a brilliantly timed challenge to turn down Anthony Elanga against United, an eye-catching outburst against Leeds – only serve to convince fans of his precocious talent.

Mimicking Rio and linked to Liverpool

On arrival at St Mary’s, Bella-Katchap said, ‘I’ve read Rio’s book, I think it was an autobiography, it’s quite interesting. Yes (he is one of my idols) because I know him personally and he is a very, very good guy with a great career.

“(We met) through friends in Germany, he came to watch one of my matches, then he asked to speak to me. He was also very happy with my move to England. He’s a hero to me and I try to copy him a bit.”

There are worse players to study.

While real comparisons are premature, there are traits you can see in both games. The lithe figures, the decisiveness of their actions, the frugality and elegance of their movement.

Bella-Kochap admits his ‘hero’ is United legend Rio Ferdinand, whose game he is trying to ‘copy’

Liverpool are reportedly interested in him as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk (centre)

It is therefore no surprise that Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping an eye on his situation.

Spanish outlet chips claims Real and Bayern see him as long-term partners for Eder Militao and Matthijs de Ligt, with Liverpool looking for a future replacement for Van Dijk, who at the age of 31 has endured surprisingly poor form this season.

With Joel Matip, co-rescuer of the Reds, both 31 and injury-prone, and Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips seemingly out of favor, an all-Paris-born center-half duo of Ibrahima Konate and Bella-Kochap would be the hearts of opposing attackers. boost. .

Called by Germany

His reward for his good form? Well, just six games into his Southampton career, German national team manager Hansi Flick has called him up to the seniors.

Experience through the country’s youth levels, with nine caps for the Under-21 side, means Flick clearly feels Bella-Katchap is ready for the step up.

Germany manager Hansi Flick has accelerated him to the senior roster – whether or not Bella-Kochap (above) plays in the Nations League on Monday, his stock is only going one way

He is preferred to veteran operators like Mats Hummels, Jonathan Tah and Robin Koch who have been left out of the roster, but he still competes with players like Real star Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck and Thilo Kehrer for a spot. Which is heavy.

He was an unused substitute in Germany’s 1-0 Nations League defeat to Hungary on Friday.

But in a final group game against England on Monday that is a clincher for both sides – although it is the last competitive game for both teams before the World Cup – Flick may be tempted to bleed Bella-Katchap against an ailing Three Lions attack .

If he does, you wouldn’t pass up on him continuing England’s goal-scoring troubles. But whether he plays or not, his share only goes one way.