Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone in line for new deal ahead of a season-long loan move to Stoke

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone is lining up for a new contract ahead of a season extension to Stoke.

Michael O’Neill is set to join his squad with the addition of the 22-year-old ahead of the start of the Championship season next week. Stoke travel to Millwall in their opener on Saturday.

Smallbone is in the spotlight after a strong end to the last semester with his country and a positive preseason at Southampton.

Smallbone scored three goals last month and provided an assist in three appearances for the Irish Under-21, putting him on the radar of a number of clubs.

Rotherham and Hull were also keen on Smallbone, along with sides abroad, although Stoke are on the cusp of securing his signature.

Smallbone has two years left with his current Southampton deal, which is expected to be extended before moving to the Potters.

Academy product Smallbone made a scoring debut for Southampton in the FA Cup against Huddersfield in January 2020 and showed further signs of promise before his progress was halted a year later when he suffered a serious knee injury.

He returned last October and made a handful of appearances, but is now poised for a move to Stoke, giving him the chance to play more regularly after a disrupted 18 months.