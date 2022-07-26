Southampton look to hijack Leverkusen’s £5m deal for Manchester City winger Sam Edozie

Southampton have made a late move to Manchester City for winger Sam Edozie.

The 19-year-old trains with City’s U23s and was expected to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer for £5million.

Edozie made his first-team debut for Pep Guardiola’s side during their community shield clash with Leicester City last season, but has not played since.

However, he regularly plays for the reserve squad, scoring five goals in 27 appearances in the past two seasons.

Edozie also won the title with City’s U23 and U18 squad before gaining UEFA Youth League experience.

The 19-year-old is now looking to make a move to regular football in the first team and was touted with a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Premier League club Southampton has decided to hijack Edozie’s move to Germany.

Sekou Mara joins Southampton in £11m deal as the Saints’ sixth signing of the summer

The Saints also confirmed the signing of Bordeaux striker Sekou Mara for £11 million on Monday. The 19-year-old will join the club on a four-year contract, subject to international approval.

Mara was a man wanted after showing his potential last season, a senior-level breakthrough campaign for the youngster, six goals in just eight starts and a further 18 substitute appearances for Bordeaux.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Sékou comes here to score goals and has shown in the French league that he can do it, now he has to work hard and show that he can do it in the Premier League.

“He’s a young guy who needs time to adjust to a new country and a new competition, but we’re excited about his potential and what he can become in the future.”