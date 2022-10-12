Southampton have a lot of anger as Chelsea close in on recruitment chief
Chelsea are about to take over Joe Shields from Southampton to become their new recruiting director.
The Blues are reshaping their hierarchy after taking co-owner Todd Boehly from Roman Abramovich in May.
Bruce Buck, Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech all left their roles on the board, leading to a search for new directors.
Shields stood out at Chelsea after some impressive deals at St Mary’s.
talkSPORT understands that the signing of Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia particularly impressed the new leaders at Stamford Bridge.
Lavia arrived at Saints from City along with three other young talents – Juan Larios, Sam Edozie and Gavin Bazunu.
Shields himself did not arrive in Southampton until July 2022 after spending nine years with the Etihad in City’s scouting and recruiting division.
He also gained experience at Crystal Palace and Fulham in similar roles.
Shields’ imminent departure, however, did not go down well with St Mary’s. talkSPORT understands that there is a lot of anger about the way the situation has been handled.
talkSPORT also understands that Chelsea may have to wait six months for Shields to take up the role, with Southampton not wanting to let him go after his six months’ notice.
It follows news that Chelsea are set to appoint ex-RB Leipzig chief Christopher Vivell as their new technical director after he was sacked by the Bundesliga club.
The Blues are also looking for a new sporting director and Norwich’s Stuart Webber has been named as a candidate.
