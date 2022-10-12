Southampton have a lot of anger as Chelsea close in on recruitment chief

Chelsea are about to take over Joe Shields from Southampton to become their new recruiting director.

The Blues are reshaping their hierarchy after taking co-owner Todd Boehly from Roman Abramovich in May.

Getty The Boehly revolution is underway at Chelsea

Exclusive: Chelsea nears agreement with Southampton to appoint Joe Shields as new Director of Recruitment. 🚨🔵 #CFC Huge statement from club owners, as Shields is highly regarded after his stellar work at Southampton and Man City, during which he discovered many talents. pic.twitter.com/VV2TCd1zDn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 12, 2022

Bruce Buck, Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech all left their roles on the board, leading to a search for new directors.

Shields stood out at Chelsea after some impressive deals at St Mary’s.

talkSPORT understands that the signing of Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia particularly impressed the new leaders at Stamford Bridge.

Lavia arrived at Saints from City along with three other young talents – Juan Larios, Sam Edozie and Gavin Bazunu.

Shields himself did not arrive in Southampton until July 2022 after spending nine years with the Etihad in City’s scouting and recruiting division.

He also gained experience at Crystal Palace and Fulham in similar roles.

Getty Boehly wasted little time making his mark on Chelsea

powered by fans Watch England and Wales during the World Cup on talkSPORT Fan Zone

MESSAGE Ferdinand says ‘this is not the Mbappé I met’ and warns star with Rooney story

MESSAGE Fans see Mbappé note in PSG boss’ path if possible January exit

MODIFY EFL ready to end TV blackout on Saturday at 3pm with Netflix and YouTube approached

DREAM Mbappe wants to leave PSG and describe Liverpool as ‘only viable transfer option’

team Henry rips Mbappe’s hair over PSG’s attitude and gives France star advice







Shields’ imminent departure, however, did not go down well with St Mary’s. talkSPORT understands that there is a lot of anger about the way the situation has been handled.

talkSPORT also understands that Chelsea may have to wait six months for Shields to take up the role, with Southampton not wanting to let him go after his six months’ notice.

It follows news that Chelsea are set to appoint ex-RB Leipzig chief Christopher Vivell as their new technical director after he was sacked by the Bundesliga club.

The Blues are also looking for a new sporting director and Norwich’s Stuart Webber has been named as a candidate.