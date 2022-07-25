Southampton complete their SIXTH summer signing with the £11m capture of Bordeaux striker Sekou Mara

Southampton has completed its sixth summer signing after confirming the capture of French under-21 striker Sékou Mara from Bordeaux.

An £11 million deal, including add-ons, was agreed between the clubs for the 19-year-old last week and Mara’s move to St Mary’s on a four-year deal has now been sealed, subject to international approval, after he passed a medical to endure. and all the paperwork was done.

Mara was a man wanted after showing his potential last season, a senior-level breakthrough campaign for the youngster, six goals in just eight starts and a further 18 substitute appearances for Bordeaux.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Sékou comes here to score goals and has shown in the French league that he can do it, now he has to work hard and show that he can do it in the Premier League.

“He’s a young guy who needs time to adjust to a new country and a new competition, but we’re excited about his potential and what he can become in the future.”

Mara said: ‘I am very happy to sign for Southampton and be a saint for years to come. Southampton has given me a good chance to make progress.

“I’m a young player and I have to work. I think Southampton is the best club for me to develop and grow into one of the best. I’m impatient to start with this team and score goals.”

Mara follows goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu and Mateusz Lis, centre-back Armel Bella-Kochap and midfielders Romeo Lavia and Joe Aribo to Southampton this summer.

They are keen to add another striker and saw a £16million bid for Manchester City’s Liam Delap rejected.

City have high hopes for Delap and don’t want to sell the 19-year-old, but are open to loaning him to gain more experience.

Southampton has also been linked with another City forward, winger Sam Edozie, 19, who has been in the spotlight of Bayer Leverkusen this summer.