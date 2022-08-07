Southampton approach Marseille over loan move for Spanish right-back Pol Lirola

Southampton have asked for a lease for Marseille right-back Pol Lirola.

The 24-year-old former Spain U21 international is seen as a defender who can cover Kyle Walker-Peters.

Southampton has sparked interest in Walker-Peters from clubs like Chelsea, but values ​​the 25-year-old at £40 million.

Pol Lirola is interesting for Southampton as they want to strengthen their ranks after a difficult first game

Thomas Tuchel remains keen to recover his back four and the right wing spot remains a concern, despite appearing to have a bit of depth in the area.

The Spanish right-back is with Marseille after spending five years in Spain with Juventus, Sassuolo and Fiorentina.

Born in Catalonia, Lirola once represented the region after playing for some of the Spanish age groups.

The Spanish right-back is seen as a cover for Kyle Walker-Peters if the Englishman stays

Southampton traveled to Tottenham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season and were outright beaten by a Spurs side in the mood after a fruitful preseason.

Despite taking the lead via James Ward-Prowse, Southampton rarely looked competitive on a difficult afternoon at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Walker-Peters started Saturday afternoon at his old club.

Lirola played in Italy for a number of years before moving to Marseille, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis

After the game, Saints coach Ralph Hasenhuttl complained about the gap between the two sides, saying that while Tottenham is capable of ‘shifting into the next gear’, his side appears unable to do so.

“It kind of felt like the opponent shifted into the next gear and we can’t follow,” he said.

“It was frustrating to see how big the gap between the two teams is.

“After the first goal we felt like they were absolutely in the game and they hit us with their crosses and we couldn’t defend.”