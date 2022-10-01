Southampton 1-2 Everton: Dwight McNeil and Conor Coady complete sensational comeback

Would Everton have come back last season to win this match? No definitely not. Would Southampton manage to hold onto the win last season? Well no.

Everton showed battle and togetherness as they emphatically came back from a goal to make it seven games unbeaten, the best run of the Frank Lampard era.

As for Southampton, it’s nothing new. Since the start of last season, they have lost 35 points in the Premier League by winning positions in the Premier League.

Dwight McNeil scored the winning goal for Everton with a cool and calm ending

Joe Aribo had opened the scoring for Southampton early in the second half to give them the lead

But Frank Lampard’s squad hit back as Conor Coady equalized, ahead of McNeil .’s winner

Everton are now seven games unbeaten as they continue to build under Frank Lampard

If Saints had been able to hold onto the lead, they would have been challenging for a spot in the Europa League last season. It doesn’t work that way, of course, but it’s a theme that has all too often pockmarked Ralph Hasenhuttl’s largely impressive tenure.

But this was all about Lampard’s Toffees. Their season has remained largely under the radar, but they have turned the dismal losses into draws and are slowly being able to lock up fellow middle-class clubs.

Joe Aribo gave Southampton the lead in the 49th minute, but in the 54th minute Everton had scored two quick goals – via summer signings Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil – to turn this game upside down and send the end into delirium.

Lampard now has masterminded a seven-game unbeaten run as he continues to flip Everton

After that, Lampard’s men showed battle, resilience and – for once – even a bit of luck as Saints were held back by heroic blockades, a great display from Jordan Pickford and, well, poor finishing.

It’s fair to say that the first half was exactly what you’d expect after a lengthy hiatus in Premier League action. It was slow and lacking in goalmouth action.

Everton probably won the first 45 minutes and dominated possession but struggled to get behind Southampton’s defence.

The Toffees had Jordan Pickford to thank who was great in goal for the visitors

The only time they managed to score a goal came after a weaving run from Demarai Gray, who skipped two challenges but shot straight into Gavin Bazunu’s grateful grasp.

It says a lot about Anthony Gordon’s advancing talents that he was sorely missed here for Everton. The 21-year-old was only able to make it to the bench after a struggle with an illness.

Another problem was the lack of pace in Everton’s midfield. Alex Iwobi and Idrissa Gana Gueye were repeatedly found guilty of giving the ball away with sloppy passes.

The first half was a hard-fought affair, with neither side able to break the other

Coady has impressed for the club since Wolves joined in the summer

One was penalized for four minutes in what turned out to be a crazy second half. Gueye lost possession in the halfway line cheaply and Che Adams knocked out Aribo, who shot low and hard past Jordan Pickford.

Just over two minutes later, however, Everton equalized. Amadou Onana headed a whistled free kick to Coady, who was unmarked to tap into an empty net before his first Everton goal.

Southampton nearly recovered their lead almost seconds later, but were negated by a series of heroic blockades, with Everton defenders throwing their bodies onto the line to stop shots.

McNeil ‘s brilliant winning goal came after he hit the post from Gavin Bazunu . had hammered

Everton rise to 11th in the Premier League after their second win at trot

Everton have developed a new-found resilience after their struggles over the past season

The Toffees quickly counterattacked and took the lead less than three minutes after the equalizer. Seamus Coleman drove down the right side and lofted a nice cross into the penalty area in search of Onana, who was bundled.

Before the referee had time to consider whether it was a penalty or not, McNeil picked up the loose ball and hammered it into Bazunu’s near post.

From there, Everton seemed to sit deep and pressure Southampton. They had Jordan Pickford to thank on a few occasions, most notably a full save to deny Adam Armstrong up close.

Southampton’s new signing, Duje Caleta-Car, should have equalized deep in added time

The England No. 1 took the lead as James Ward-Prowse blasted into a plethora of fizzing corners and free kicks, with Pickford using his upper body strength to fight past challenges and punch clear.

Duje Caleta-Car, on his Southampton debut, should have equalized well into stoppage time when he peeled off the back post unmarked but shot over.

By the time of the full-time whistle, Everton felt like it was creeping across the line with every clearance, foul won and cheering as if it were a goal. But Everton eventually crossed that line for a seismic three points.