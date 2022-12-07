South Wharf, Melbourne: Brazen thief stuffs $10,000 Armani jacket into his pants

[noscript_1]

A security camera image has emerged of a man believed to have stolen a $10,000 designer jacket by brazenly walking out of a Georgio Armani store with the item stuffed into his pants.

Victoria Police issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that they are looking for a man who was seen leaving the exclusive high-end store in South Wharf, Melbourne, at around 2:45pm on June 8.

Police said the man took a black leather jacket into a locker room and allegedly tried on the expensive piece before casually leaving the store with it tucked into his pants, without paying.

Police have released an image of a man they believe can help with their investigations into the robbery. The man is said to be Caucasian in appearance, of a medium build, with short dark hair that is balding on top.

He was wearing a black long-sleeved sweater, black pants, and black Nikes.

The researchers said they would also like to hear from anyone who has purchased or seen the jacket sell for cheap on social media or online marketplace websites.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at http://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au/