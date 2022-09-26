South West Rocks brawl that killed surfer Chris Davidson and indicted footy coach Grant Coleman

The brother of NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, who has been arrested for an alleged fatal one-sided assault by a former pro surfer, has been revealed to be a local football star – while he is being slammed with a new charge.

Grant Coleman (pictured), 42, has been charged with assault resulting in death

Grant ‘Grub’ Coleman, 42, has been charged with assault that resulted in death after allegedly hitting King Chris Davidson, 45, outside the South West Rocks Country Club, on the NSW Mid-North Coast, just after 11pm hours on Saturday.

Mr Davidson reportedly fell to the ground and hit his head, knocking him unconscious. He was treated at the scene and taken to Kempsey Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Coleman, who was arrested about half an hour after the alleged attack, stood before Kempsey Local Court on Monday, where no bail request was filed and it was formally denied.

He has also been slapped with a new charge of suffocation from the victim.

Coleman and Mr. Representing Australia in Surfing, Davidson were both natives known in the area as sporting greats.

Chris Davidson (left) is pictured with a friend. Mr Davidson died Saturday night after an alleged one-sided assault outside a pub

Coleman (pictured) was a local football star, raised in a sporting family with his three brothers, including NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman

The suspect, whose late father Greg “Whale” Coleman was a former Penrith Panthers player, grew up in South West Rocks after their father landed a player-coach position with the then Kempsey Cowboys around 1984.

Along with his three brothers, Darren, Scott and Matt, Coleman was deeply involved in football and has long been a member of the local sports community.

In his teens, the talented sportsman represented the North Coast in the under-18 division during their 1997 win at the Ray Maher Shield Championships.

Coleman later coached the Macksville Sea Eagles Rugby League Club for four consecutive seasons until 2012, while also playing on the team.

In February 2018, he rejoined the South West Rocks’ Marlin Magpies for whom he played four years earlier, taking up a position as captain of the team.

More recently, he has been involved in coaching junior rugby team, the Smithtown Tigers, who have been training the next wave of superstars since August last year.

Speaking of the family, Coleman’s mother Elaine previously told local newspaper The Macleay Argus that her four sons have been playing football for decades.

“They all played nonstop, then two (Scott and Darren) converted, but they all ended up playing for the Gaolers – I remember Scott, Matt and Grant being part of a win in the 1800s,” she said. in August 2021.

The alleged fight took place outside the South West Rocks Country Club on Saturday night (pictured)

Both men were locals well known within the community. Pictured: The interior of South West Rocks Country Club

“They are super proud (of Darren), they often have fun with him at Christmas because he locks himself up on his laptop and the phone is constantly on his ear, they always hold him to that, but it paid off. ‘

Meanwhile, online tributes are pouring in for Mr Davidson, who defeated American surfing champion Kelly Slater in two consecutive heats in 1996 at the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach in Victoria.

At the time, Mr. Davidson was only 19 and had been accepted into the competition as a wild card.

“Lost another soldier yesterday,” Slater wrote in an Instagram tribute, alongside a photo of Mr. Davidson.

“Had many good fights with this man. One of the most naturally talented surfers I’ve ever known.’

Another friend said Mr Davidson was “taken too early.”

“Think of your many friends around the world and of course your family,” she said.

Chris Davidson (in red top) makes his way to the beach during the Rip Curl Pro on April 24, 2011 in Bells Beach, Australia

Such a wild, kind-hearted character who will be sorely missed. RIP Davo.’

A family friend who had known Mr Davidson since the wave rider was 14 said he was “one of the most gifted surfers” he had ever seen.

‘He was a wild child with a heart of gold! He was mate, a good boy. A life needlessly shortened.

“My deepest condolences to family and friends.”

Police have not released any details about what they believe was the trigger for the incident that led to Mr Davidson’s death.

Coleman’s lawyer James Janke told Daily Mail Australia that his client declined to comment and is maintaining his right to remain silent.

Mr Janke said he has not been instructed at this stage to apply for bail on Coleman’s behalf.

Coleman is due to appear before the Kempsey Local Court on November 23.

South West Rocks Country Club declined to comment when contacted Daily Mail Australia.