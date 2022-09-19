South Sydney WILL stay at Accor Stadium next season as they ditch plans to move to Allianz Stadium

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will continue to play their home games at Accor Stadium next year, ending the lingering saga of their future at the Olympic Park venue.

According to Daily TelegraphSouths will play eight games at the Accor Stadium next season, with one game at the newly opened Allianz Stadium and three away games.

Perth, Queensland and New Zealand have been identified as possible destinations for the latter three matches.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs will remain at Accor Stadium for the 2023 season

A formal announcement to South’s members is expected before the end of the week.

The Rabbitohs and Venues NSW have been at loggerheads for months over the Bunnies’ home ground, with the club voicing their displeasure at having to play at Olympic Park.

Bunnies CEO Blake Solly has been vocal in calling for the Bunnies to be allowed to move from the Olympic Park venue to the brand new Allianz Stadium, which opened two weeks ago.

“Our preference has always been to stay at the Accor Stadium, but if the government will not upgrade it, we must be allowed to move,” he said last week.

The Bunnies had hoped to be allowed to move to the brand new Allianz Stadium at Moore Park

The Rabbitohs left the old Sydney Football Stadium for Accor Stadium back in 2005

Built on the same site that hosted the Sydney Football Stadium between 1988 and 2019, the new $828million venue opened its doors late last month when the Sydney Roosters beat Souths in Round 24.

The Roosters are Allianz Stadium’s main tenants along with the NSW Warathas and Sydney FC i Super Rugby and A-League respectively.

Souths had hoped to join the trio after the New South Wales government scrapped plans for an $810 million renovation of Accor Stadium two years ago.

The Bunnies left the old Sydney Football Stadium for Stadium Australia – as Accor Stadium used to be known – in 2005 to increase their membership and signed a memorandum of understanding committing to remain at the venue for the long term.

South CEO Blake Solly has called on the New South Wales Government to deliver on their promise to renovate Accor Stadium

However, the deal was conditional on the New South Wales Government’s promise to permanently transform the Homebush venue into a rectangular stadium.

But the state government has chosen to direct funds towards the redevelopment of the Sydney Football Stadium and other suburbs instead.

Souths have agreed to stay at the Accor Stadium until at least the end of next season, but have not committed to a longer stay for now.

Last week Solly reiterated that the club wanted the New South Wales Government to renovate the venue as originally promised.

The Olympic Park venue has been repeatedly blighted by poor attendances

“What we’re asking for is a rectangular stadium that brings the fans closer to the action and renovated corporate suites,” he said.

However, the Daily Telegraph revealed that Solly was aware that the Accor Stadium would not be renovated and signed a deal that changed the terms of employment in the club’s favour.

In November 2021, Solly reportedly signed an agreement which gave Bunnies better terms because the government had dropped the plans.