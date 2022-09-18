South Sydney Rabbitohs star escapes NRL ban for chicken wing Gorden Tallis said was ‘carry-on’

South’s wrecking ball Tevita Tatola put in a huge shift to get his side to a fifth consecutive preliminary final – and was rewarded, as he escaped a ban for a ‘chicken wing’ tackle ruling, which legend Gorden Tallis said was ” carry on’.

Tatola led the Sharks 24-12 in the final 15 minutes of the game and bent the arm of ball carrier Ronaldo Mulitalo in a three-man tackle that resulted in a grim chicken-wing-like foul.

Tevita Tatola bends the arm of Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo – he was placed on report immediately after the tackle

The 25-year-old was held to account as flyer Mulitalo lay on the floor in pain – thought the NRL had since announced Tatola will escape with a $1,800 fine if he accepts the early conviction.

Referee Grant Atkins told Tatola it was “dangerous on the arm” while the Fox League panel discussed the fate of the props after the game.

“Well, you can see he bends that arm back and it’s the second time he goes there, I think he’s in trouble,” said 2016 Prime Minister Michael Ennis.

“While trying to turn the player onto his back, he can’t use his arm for that.”

“Ennis is very salty after Sharkies are defeated…boo hoo..wants Tatola to be suspended…#NRLSharksSouths Tatola didn’t go through,” tweeted one fan.

Mulitalo grins in pain after tackling the chicken wings – which Gorden Tallis says was ‘carry-on’

Meanwhile, Queensland hard man Gorden Tallis believed Mulitalo’s grimace was completely theatrical.

“I think it’s a second-degree winger here,” said the raging bull.

“I think it’s kindergarten, he lets it go there and look at that stuff.

Put yourself in that position. If you make that tackle, or it happens to you, do you want the player who tackled you to miss the game?’

Tatola is tackled in the semi-final against Cronulla, where the Rabbitohs won convincingly 38-12

The powerful 114 kg back played 57 minutes for 173 running meters, good for 22 tackles.

The chicken wing gear has been cracked down in recent years to punish players for attacking the defenseless arm of ball runners.

Liam Knight bends James Graham’s arm back in 2019 – Knight was banned for two NRL matches

In 2019, Souths utility Liam Knight was charged with dangerous second-class contact for an armpin tackle on Dragons captain James Graham.

Knight contested the charges and was suspended for two NRL matches.

However, the Match Judging Committee has considered Tatola’s tackle only a first offense, so the Bunnies back is free to play for red and green in their crucial preliminary final against the Panthers next Saturday.