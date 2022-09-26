South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL stars transport booze on party hunt for wild Mad Monday celebrations
Souths stars haul a mountain of booze on a $1450-an-hour party superyacht for a wild Mad Monday cruise on Sydney Harbor – but only one player shows up in costume
- Rabbitohs players are pictured aboard a superyacht for parties
- It comes as the side was bundled out of the NRL final on Saturday night
- Damien Cook was seen lugging a box of cruisers and liquor onto the boat
- The yacht can be rented on weekends for a minimum of $1,450 per hour
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–