South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL star Jai Arrow’s dog is put down after it mauled greyhound to death

Rabbitohs star Jai Arrow has labeled a council’s decision to euthanize his dog a ‘disgrace’ – despite the American Staffordshire Terrier killing a greyhound just three months after mauling a small dog in Sydney.

The Souths enforcer was not present when his dog Thor fatally attacked an elderly 11-year-old greyhound named Ruby in Bateau Bay on the NSW Central Coast in July.

Ruby, who was owned by devastated couple John and Karen Gowans, was mauled and killed just 100 yards from their home — prompting the Central Coast Council to announce they would be killing Arrow’s dog Thor.

The American Staffordshire Terrier was euthanized Friday afternoon, prompting 27-year-old Souths to label the decision as a “disgrace.”

“I think it’s an absolute shame that they couldn’t even notify me and at least give me the decency to say goodbye to him,” Arrow told Channel 9.

Arrow’s comments come after his lawyer Paul McGirr beat up the “ruthless” council before announcing that they would “explore all legal avenues.”

“They (Central Coast Council) will kill the dog on Friday and send me an email at 4:45pm on Friday saying that they would exercise their powers and that they would kill the dog – but they had already done that,” McGirr told me. to the Daily Telegraph.

“We wanted to appeal the council’s decision to the Supreme Court and during this process we asked them not to do anything.

“We wrote further correspondence to (Central Coast Council) asking to be present, along with Mr Arrow, to explain why Jai was not present near the dog during one of the alleged attacks,” McGirr said.

Whether or not Arrow was present in the attack (he was away on State of Origin duties) doesn’t change the fact that an old dog was killed – and outraged people took to social media to condemn the NRL star for playing of the victim.

One dog lover said ‘Arrow should never have let this dog come under someone else’s control after the first time he attacked a dog’ when he commented on Arrow and his lawyer asking for leniency as he was not present .

One wrote that Arrow “should never have a dog again,” while another said it was an “obvious decision” by the council, which simply had no choice under the circumstances.

I love dogs, but it’s pretty obvious that Jai Arrow’s dog was a danger to other people’s pets. Arrow’s attorney called the council “grievous” for putting his dog to sleep, I’d call Jai Arrow cowardly for letting it get to this point. This whole thing is on Arrow. https://t.co/hx71HSTp7g — Sandy Lanceley (@sandylanceley) August 22, 2022

They wondered if the dog was dangerous. Would they have accepted that it was dangerous if it killed 10 other dogs? Maybe 20 other dogs? — Shine (@Sham67622298) August 22, 2022

Jai Arrow should never have a dog again. — Mat with two T’s (@H4mmerz) August 22, 2022

When the attack happened in late July, Thor, who was being cared for by Arrow’s sister, jumped out of a garden before attacking Ruby, the greyhound.

She could not be rescued after suffering a punctured thorax, dislocated jaw and multiple deep lacerations in the vicious attack.

John Gowans demanded Arrow be held ‘responsible’ – he wondered how much the NRL star thought his dead dog’s life was worth.

“Suddenly this other dog was like a flash on her, I didn’t see it coming, I couldn’t protect her, I couldn’t do anything,” Gowans told Channel Nine in a post-attack interview.

“There was just nothing that could be done for her, if she couldn’t be a normal happy dog ​​I didn’t want her to suffer.

I just want him to be held accountable for this. I mean, he had to pay $10,000 in vet bills in Sydney, what’s a dead dog worth?’

Arrow’s dog had already been labeled ‘dangerous’ by Waverly Council after he mauled another dog belonging to Sydney woman Kate Muir on Bronte Beach in April.

The attack left Muir’s miniature schnauzer, Millie, seriously injured and in need of urgent medical treatment, which cost $10,000.

Muir claimed she was also injured while trying to keep her dog from being mauled.

“We sincerely apologize to the family and the dog for this incident,” Arrow said at the time.

The NSW Office of Local Government (OLG) states that dogs declared dangerous must wear a muzzle and be kept on a leash at all times, among a host of other requirements.

If owners fail to meet the requirements, they could be fined and/or jailed and, under certain circumstances, the dog could be seized and destroyed.

According to the OLG, American Staffordshire Terriers like Arrow’s dog were involved in twice as many attacks on the next closest breed.

From April 1 to June 30, 212 American Staffordshire Terriers were involved in attacking people or other animals. The next closest was Bull Terriers (Staffordshire) with 103 reported attacks.

Arrow also owns a Rottweiler, who was responsible for the sixth most attacks in the last quarter, named Koda.

The Central Coast Council has been contacted for comment.