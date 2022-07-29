South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou at Eddie Jones over Rabbitohs ‘dream’

South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou has hit back at Eddie Jones after the England boss launched his campaign to take over the NRL club.

In his first season as senior coach, Demetriou has led the Rabbitohs to sixth on the ladder with a footy final in sight, while Jones will leave the Red Roses next year after the World Cup in France.

During England’s tour of Australia this month, the 62-year-old publicly admitted that he is a staunch supporter of the NRL and would be interested in changing codes next year before choosing his youth club, the Bunnies, as his ‘dream’ . function.

Jason Demetriou (left) has fired back at Eddie Jones over his South Sydney revelations

“If there was an opportunity there (in the NRL), I would take it, but the reality is there probably won’t be,” Jones said.

“(South Sydney) would be the dream team. That would be the dream.

“I’ve supported Souths since I was five. That would be great (to coach the Rabbitohs).

“I loved the old teams with Ronnie Coote, Bob McCarthy, John Sattler and Eric Simms.”

Unsurprisingly, Jones’ reveal did not go down well with Demetriou, with the current Souths boss insisting he would have no interest in talking to the former Wallabies coach.

Jones will leave England next year, saying his ‘dream’ is to coach South Sydney Rabbitohs

However, current Bunnies boss Demetriou was far from impressed with the 62-year-old

“Of course you don’t want to give up your job, but is he someone you could possibly meet and get to know and get advice from?” a reporter asked Friday.

“No,” Demetriou replied.

“Not interested at all?” The reporter persisted.

“No,” Demetriou replied.

“If he wants to call me and have a chat, I’m happy to do so,” Demetriou added.

“But advertising for yourself through the press is probably not the way to go about that.”