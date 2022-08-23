South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping neighbor is a ‘drunk’, neighbors say

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who often loses consciousness on the street outside the Bronx building, where he is accused of forcing out a neighbor’s apartment and sexually abusing her, the DailyMail reported. com reveal.

Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building near 191st Street in Upper Manhattan with his wife and their four young children.

On Sunday evening, another woman in the apartment building called the police, claiming that he had followed her to her unit and raped her twice – once with a condom and once without – and then fled. Oliha was taken into custody but released after invoking his diplomatic immunity. Now he is nowhere to be seen.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of South Sudan to the United Nations, for which Oliha works, has declined to answer questions about whether or not he is hiding in the embassy.

The State Department has declined to confirm whether it plans to revoke his diplomatic status so that he can face charges, and there is no sign of Oliha in his home.

However, DailyMail.com can reveal how Oliha spent his days drinking Coors Light outside the building where he lives with his wife and four young children prior to the incident.

In our exclusive video, Oliha is seen unconscious on the street, drunk after a session with Coors Light, barely a month ago.

Neighbors told DailyMail.com that he was often out in the afternoon and evening and that the behavior in the video is nothing out of the ordinary.

‘Everyone knows him here like a drunk, he drinks on that sidewalk every night.

“He’s not a diplomat. In the morning he is a gentleman in his suit.

At night he is a drunk. He sits drunk and drinking on those stairs every day.

“He told everyone he worked for the UN, but no one believed him because he was always drunk.

“It wasn’t until this happened that we all thought he wasn’t lying,” a neighbor, who declined to be named, told DailyMail.com on Tuesday as police stood guard outside Oliha’s wife’s apartment.

It is unclear how he came to be the representative of South Sudan in America and at the UN.

According to his online records, he moved to the US in 2008 with the mission. Oliha describes himself as the founder of the Party for National Borders.

The State Department has declined to provide details on whether or not he will remain in the country, or if there are plans to revoke his immunity.

“We are aware of the referred incident involving a United Nations accredited diplomat.

“We take these allegations seriously and are working closely with the New York Police Department and the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs, as we do in all legal and criminal cases involving foreign diplomats assigned to permanent missions and observer offices at the UN.” .

“We are not making any statements about the details of ongoing investigations.”

Stephane Dujarric De La Riviere, a spokesman for the UN where he worked, told DailyMail.com that he was not an employee of theirs, but that they would continue to follow the police investigation.

“We are aware of this report, which is very worrying. Any case of alleged sexual assault should be fully investigated.

On Sunday, Oliha was arrested after a neighbor in his Washington Heights apartment building called the police and claimed he raped her in their apartment building.

“In this particular case, it concerns a member of the Permanent Mission of South Sudan who is not a United Nations staff member. This is a bilateral issue between South Sudan and the US authorities.”

Mayor Eric Adams also responded with restraint to questions.

“Harassment of any kind should never be tolerated. An active investigation is underway. Depending on the results, we will take all appropriate actions.’

Now Oliha is in the wind.

The victim has not been named for legal reasons and it is unclear if she knew Oliha before Sunday’s incident.

She told police she was returning home from walking a neighbor’s dog when he pushed in her apartment door and raped her after pinning her to a wall.