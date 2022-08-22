South Korea, US begin military drills amid tensions with North Korea

South Korea and the United States began their annual joint military exercises on Monday with a resumption of field training, officials said, as the allies try to tighten preparedness over North Korea’s potential weapons tests.

The summer exercises, renamed Ulchi Freedom Shield this year and scheduled to end on September 1, came after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, vowed to “normalize” the combined exercises and reduce deterrence against the north to increase.

The exercises have been scaled back in recent years due to COVID-19 and as Yoon’s predecessor wanted to resume talks with Pyongyang, who called the exercises a rehearsal for invasion.

North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the west coast town of Onchon last week after South Korea and the United States began preparatory training for the exercises.

North Korea has been conducting missile tests at an unprecedented rate this year and is poised to conduct its seventh nuclear test at any time, officials in Seoul said.

Yoon has said his government is willing to provide economic aid if Pyongyang takes steps toward denuclearization, but North Korea has rejected his offer and openly criticized him.

Seoul’s defense ministry has said that the Allies will host 11 field training programs this summer, including one at the brigade level – involving thousands of soldiers.

To better counter North Korea’s mounting missile threats against the South’s capital, the ministry said it would improve missile-detection capabilities and push for early deployment of a new interceptor system.

The United States, South Korea and Japan participated in a recent ballistic missile defense exercise off the coast of Hawaii, the first such exercise since 2017, when relations between Seoul and Tokyo hit their lowest point in years.

(REUTERS)