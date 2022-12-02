South Korea seeks first victory against Portugal, group leaders

South Korea must win this game if they want to have a chance of reaching the last 16 as Portugal look to top the group.

Who: Portugal vs South Korea, Group H

Where: Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar

When: Friday, December 2, 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

FIFA Ranking: Portugal (9), South Korea (28)

South Korea will have to beat a Portuguese side that has already qualified for the last 16 if they want to have any chance of getting out of the group.

The two teams last met at the 2002 World Cup when South Korea won 1–0 on home soil, qualifying for the last 16 and eliminating Portugal in the process.

This time it is Portugal that could knock out the South Koreans. The Portuguese have the upper hand, with five goals in two games and six points. They will guarantee their place at the top of this group by avoiding defeat.

South Korea go into their final game with a single point, earned during a restrained goalless draw with Uruguay in their opening game. They lost to Ghana 3–2 in a thrilling, high-octane second game.

In addition to beating Portugal, South Korea also needs the other game of the group between Uruguay and Ghana to get their way. The South Koreans need Uruguay to beat Ghana, but narrowly.

Uruguay and South Korea are currently tied at the fair play table. If this remains the case and nothing – points, goal difference, goals scored or fair play – separates the teams, then a random draw will decide the qualification.

The South Korean players showed what they are capable of in their match against Ghana. They scored two identical quick goals in the second half and nearly staged a remarkable comeback. They will have to do even better against Portugal.