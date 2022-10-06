South Korea scrambles 30 fighter jets after Kim Jong-un sends 12 warplanes close to border

<!–

South Korea scrambled 30 fighter jets after Kim Jong-un sent 12 warplanes close to the border in a bombing exercise.

Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in a cool formation and are believed to have conducted air-to-ground firing exercises today, according to Seoul officials.

In response, South Korea deployed 30 fighter jets along with other warplanes, in a move the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said was unseen over the past year.

South Korean media said the North Korean jets were likely only tens of kilometers from the border.

This came hours after several ballistic missiles were fired at Japan in North Korea’s sixth round of tests in the past fortnight.

Yonhap media said the jets flown by North Korea were in ‘apparent protest’ over recent bombing drills conducted between the US and South Korea.

Earlier, Kim Jong Un fired two more ballistic missiles at Japan as tensions with the United States continue to rise.

The missile launch, announced by South Korea’s JCS, was the first since the reclusive regime fired an intermediate-range missile over its eastern neighbor on Tuesday.

This launch, the first of its kind in five years, triggered joint missile exercises by South Korea and the United States and a return of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan to the sea between Korea and Japan.

The latest missile launches suggest that Kim Jong Un is determined to continue weapons tests aimed at strengthening his nuclear arsenal in defiance of international sanctions.

Many experts believe that Kim’s goal is ultimately to win US recognition as a legitimate nuclear state and the lifting of said sanctions, although the international community has so far shown no signs of allowing that to happen.

Thursday’s missiles were fired 22 minutes apart from the North’s capital region and landed between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The first missile flew 350 kilometers (217 miles) and reached a maximum altitude of 80 kilometers (50 miles), and the second flew 800 kilometers (497 miles) at an apogee of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

The flight details matched Japanese assessments announced by Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, who confirmed that the missiles did not reach Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

He added that the second missile may have been fired on an ‘irregular’ trajectory.

It’s a term previously used to describe the flight characteristics of a North Korean weapon modeled after Russia’s Iskander missile, which travels at low altitude and is designed to be maneuverable in flight to improve its chances of evading say missile defense.

South Korea’s military said it has strengthened its surveillance position and is maintaining readiness in close coordination with the United States. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea’s continued launches were ‘absolutely intolerable’.