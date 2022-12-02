South Korea ‘heart-throb’ Cho Gue-sung has to turn his phone OFF at the World Cup

<!–

Cho Gue-sung has been forced to turn off his phone after accumulating thousands of new admirers during the World Cup.

The South Korean striker, who scored twice in his country’s defeat to Ghana earlier this week, has seen his follower count on the social media platform Instagram skyrocket – from 20,000 at the start of the tournament to 1.6 million at the time of writing.

A quick search for him on social media reveals dozens – perhaps hundreds – of fan pages dedicated to the dashing South Korean striker.

South Korea’s centre-forward has more than a million followers since the start of the World Cup

The video of the South Korea international sitting on the bench for his club has already been viewed more than seven million times

The attention paid to the humble player may come as a shock to a person who keeps a low profile in his private life and on social media, with only a few posts visible on his Instagram account while there is still a lot of speculation about his dating interests.

Encouragingly perhaps to his many admirers, reports that he had started dating Ji Minju were denied by her modeling agency, LSAC. “They’re not dating,” was their terse statement. “We ask you to refrain from excessive speculation.”

They had previously said they “don’t know” if the two had a love interest.

As reported by The athleticrevealed to a journalist from Cho’s native country that he needed to “get some rest” and distance himself from his phone — and thus from the thousands of messages he received every hour.

Cho Gue-sung enjoys a private life — both online and offline — and speculation surrounding his dating interests has increased over the past week

“He needed a rest,” Seo Jung-hwan said. His phone rang all night. It kept him awake. He tried to concentrate on football and messages came in all the time.’

The hashtag ChoGuesung on TikTok, an increasingly important driver of popularity even in the world of sports, has 193 million views.

The centre-forward has been one of South Korea’s most notable stars at the tournament so far. He scored two goals against Ghana to level his country before conceding a third.

Cho Gue-sung’s goals against Ghana are South Korea’s only effort to date

Cho has surpassed national hero Son Heung-min and now seems to be the darling of the South Korean general public.

“Sisters with one hand on heart, Korea’s 9th: Cho Gue-sung,” one big admirer wrote on social media.

Another begged the footballer to marry them. While another captioned a video of the player playing “the man who made everyone fall in love with himself.”

A seemingly innocent video of the attacker sitting on the bench for his club side, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, has already been viewed more than seven million times. Especially the part where the attacker rubs his cheek seems to have attracted attention.

The Athletic noted that South Korean supporters idolize their stars, with author Devon Rowcliffe referring to the attention paid to 2002 hero Kim Nam-il.

“South Korean fans have been known to bestow superstar status on their soccer players,” writes the author of Who Ate All the Squid? Football Adventures in South Korea told the publication.

“After the mania of the 2002 World Cup, midfielder Kim Nam-il became a sex symbol overnight. Female fans held up placards at matches with spicy euphemisms, marriage proposals or less formal encounters.’

He seems to have surpassed teammate Son Heung-min as the darling of the South Korean public

In the digital age, Cho seemingly has more opportunities than his predecessors on the national side to potentially make money and benefit from the attention he receives.

With the advent of social media, there are now more opportunities and Cho will likely have some offers in his mailbox when he returns from Qatar – likely soon given South Korea’s place in their group.

They face Portugal trying to reach the last 16 – they will have to beat Portugal and improve Uruguay’s result while hoping Ghana doesn’t win.