South Florida’s monarch population is an “unusual beast.” Some butterflies are endangered, but these are planning to hang out

Jackie Minett is a guide at Butterfly World in Coconut Creek, Florida, also known as the “Butterfly Capital of the World.” She leads children and seniors, some tourists, some Floridians, through the gardens to gaze at butterflies: zebra longwings, emperor butterflies and, most recognizable, monarchs.

The monarch population of South Florida is one of the few known non-migratory populations in North America. Minett jokes that it’s because “they have it so good” and “it’s like people are retiring in Florida.”

But when the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the migratory monarch butterfly endangered in late July, South Florida natives like Minett began to wonder what that meant for the region’s more established subspecies.

A safety net in South Florida

Minett states that Butterfly World has been particularly busy in recent weeks. Customers come in with questions about the monarchs: “We’ve heard it’s on the Endangered Species List,” “Where can I buy milkweed,” and “What can I do to help?”

Part of the misconception behind the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Endangered Species List is that it applies to all monarch butterflies. The list applies only to migratory monarchs, a subspecies of the butterfly that does not include South Florida’s native non-migratory population.

“Florida’s population is quite an unusual beast because there are three different things happening in South Florida,” said Jaret Daniels, an insect conservation biologist and curator at the Florida Museum of Natural History’s McGuire Center for Lepidopteran Biodiversity.

Aside from the non-migratory subspecies, there are migrating monarchs who consider Florida an annual resting place on their way back from Mexico and those who use Florida as a winter breeding ground.

“So it’s kind of a muddy mess of different behaviors and population dynamics,” Daniels said.

Milkweed overload

Part of the reason migrating monarchs were listed as endangered is habitat loss. Florida, always straying from the norm, has a unique version of that problem: too much habitat.

Milkweed is the host plant that monarchs need to reproduce. The butterflies lay their eggs on the milkweed, and when the caterpillars hatch, they feast on the plant’s leaves. There are more than 20 species of milkweed native to Florida, less than half of which are native to South Florida.

But the most common milkweed plant found in the state is not native at all. That’s the problem.

Tropical milkweed, or asclepias curassavica, is an invasive milkweed plant that is wildly distributed throughout Florida. It manages South Florida’s constant heat well, but is also resilient enough to withstand the winter temperature drops in the northern part of the state. It grows year round and can be found in the Deep South, but Florida is covered with it more than anywhere else in the country.

Its durability and golden-orange flowers make it a popular purchase among gardeners. So popular that it has become more difficult to find native milkweed plants.

“Growers feel there isn’t that much market for native milkweed, but the public wants native milkweed, so there’s a bit of a disconnect,” Daniels said. “There is an incredible need and desire from the public. Only the arboricultural sector has generally not quite caught up.”

Consumers are looking for native milkweed varieties, even with an abundance of tropical milkweed, which last much longer and have more picturesque flowers than most of its native counterparts. The reason: Tropical milkweed is also a popular host for a parasite that has killed tens of millions of monarchs.

A parasitic problem

Minett compares the prince’s doll to a jewel. In her eyes it resembles a piece of jade with “golden drops and a crown of pearls,” befitting an insect named after the royal family.

But if a doll is infected with ophryocystis electroscirrha, or OE, she said the jewel’s tone turns sickly black. Sometimes those chrysalids don’t hatch. When they do, they turn into much weaker, disease-ridden monarchs.

Florida is ground zero for OE. Not only is it the first place the parasite was discovered, it’s also the most infected state in the country. Monarch Health, a community science project at the University of Georgia, estimates that the monarch population in South Florida is completely infected.

The parasite waits for frosts on milkweed plants as spores. When a female monarch goes to lay her eggs on a milkweed plant that bears OE, thousands to millions of spores can attach to her body. That butterfly will then infect its offspring by spreading the parasite on its eggs. Once a caterpillar hatches, it eats the spores on the infected egg shell and leaves, while the mother frost carries her spores to the next plant and spreads the disease.

Because tropical milkweed grows so well in Florida, infected plants last longer and have ample opportunity to pass the parasites on to as many monarchs as possible.

“We know from lab studies that parasitized monarchs don’t fly as well; we know their wings are more brittle; we know they have less energy,” said Andy Davis, a researcher at the University of Georgia’s Odum School of Ecology who has studied monarchs for over 20 years. “A lot of things work against them when they have this parasite.”

This means that migrating monarchs, many of whom claim Florida as a major stopover point, may not be strong enough to make their migration if infected. What is in danger may not necessarily be the fate of the monarch butterfly itself, but rather the fate of its migration.

“People said to the late Lincoln Brower, a world-renowned monarch scientist for years, ‘What’s the point of this migration? What’s it good for the world?’ And his answer would be, “Well, what’s the use of the Mona Lisa?” The migration is pretty much the same,” Davis said. “It’s this natural wonder that sparks excitement.”

