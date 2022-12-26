South End Grocery ribbon cutting to take place on Tuesday

News
By Jacky
South End Grocery ribbon cutting to take place on Tuesday

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — A ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of South End Grocery will take place Tuesday at 10 am. South End Grocery is located at 106 South Pearl Street and is an association of more than 75 organizations and stakeholders. seeking to provide equitable access and healthy products to the store.

“The South End food desert is over,” said Travon T. Jackson, president of BlueLight Development Group and CEO of the Capital Region African American Cultural Center. With the strength of our partners, BlueLight has successfully established the first charity partnership of its kind in Albany: a black-owned, farm-to-store affordable grocery store subsidized by union philanthropy. Thank you to our endowment partners and all of our supporters for getting us here.”

Related Posts

Trump Calls Reporter ‘Dumb As Rock’ Over Article…

Five festive cocktails that will have you looking like a pro…

San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest…

Boxing Day stabbing: Cody Fisher named as 23-year-old man…

The South End Grocery Coalition is led by the BlueLight Development Group and the Capital Region African American Cultural Center. BlueLight Development Group is a charitable organization committed to providing funding and professional services to implement neighborhood revitalization projects in the Capital Region of New York State.

“[The South End Grocery] is the solution to food deserts,” said Natasha Pernicka, Executive Director of Capital District Food Pantries. “This model works!”

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More