South End Grocery ribbon cutting to take place on Tuesday

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — A ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of South End Grocery will take place Tuesday at 10 am. South End Grocery is located at 106 South Pearl Street and is an association of more than 75 organizations and stakeholders. seeking to provide equitable access and healthy products to the store.

“The South End food desert is over,” said Travon T. Jackson, president of BlueLight Development Group and CEO of the Capital Region African American Cultural Center. With the strength of our partners, BlueLight has successfully established the first charity partnership of its kind in Albany: a black-owned, farm-to-store affordable grocery store subsidized by union philanthropy. Thank you to our endowment partners and all of our supporters for getting us here.”

The South End Grocery Coalition is led by the BlueLight Development Group and the Capital Region African American Cultural Center. BlueLight Development Group is a charitable organization committed to providing funding and professional services to implement neighborhood revitalization projects in the Capital Region of New York State.

“[The South End Grocery] is the solution to food deserts,” said Natasha Pernicka, Executive Director of Capital District Food Pantries. “This model works!”