South End Grocery opens to reverse "food desert"

Albany, New York (News10)-Albany’s first nonprofit grocery store is now open. The highly anticipated South End Grocery offers healthy food options that have previously been out of reach for residents in the south end of town for decades.

With today’s ribbon cutting, the market officially opened. Inside, patrons can find a variety of fresh, locally sourced produce, hot and cold prepared foods, artisan items, sandwiches and more. What makes this market stand out is that it is within walking distance or a short bus ride for residents like Gregg King. King says that he normally has to travel several miles to access any supermarket. “There is nothing within about 4 to 5 miles. Now we have a little grocery store of our own,” King said.

Patty Gordon also sees the market as an oasis in a former “food desert” in the city of Albany. “And the fact that it’s now coming to fruition, and we can walk in space, and you know, insert our cards and make it happen. It’s a big deal,” Gordon said.

The vision for the South End Grocery store has been an exciting goal for Travon Jackson for the past two years. Jackson is the president of Blue Light Development Group. He spearheaded the South End Grocery Coalition, an association of more than 75 organizations and stakeholders committed to providing equitable access to healthy products from local farms and grocery stores. “Anyone can be the recipient of good quality, healthy food, and we’re proving it here,” he said.

The non-profit model is based on the belief that when people eat healthy, they will be healthy. Albany Artisans, a company that specializes in historic restoration, reinvented the old McDonald’s that once stood on the Pearl Street site, transforming it into a nonprofit store. Rashida Tyler traveled from Kingston, New York. She took an hour’s drive to Albany to see for herself. “Before it was a McDonald’s, which really wasn’t the healthiest food. The food in the store is healthy and nutritious,” Tyler said.

Gibson added that there is sometimes a spirit of pessimism when something new appears on the horizon. “But my hope is that this is just the beginning and the start of something new,” he said.

