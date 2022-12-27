South Dakota husband and wife die of cancer on the same day

A 50-year-old married couple from South Dakota died of cancer the same day.

Steve Hawkins, 58, and Wendy Hawkins, 52, died of different types of cancer at the same hospital in Yankton within 10 hours of each other on Friday, family members said.

Steve had been battling cancer for five years, while Wendy died after a shorter illness, according to a declaration confirming the Yankton County EMS deaths, which Steve had monitored since 2009.

The couple had three children, all in their 20s, who were stunned by the loss of both parents just two days before Christmas.

“This has been a very tragic experience,” his son Trenton Hawkins wrote in a GoFundMe Appeal to raise money for funeral expenses. ‘They were wonderful parents and took very good care of [their] family.’

Steve’s sister, Kathy Hawkins-LaFollette, wrote in a Facebook post that Steve and Wendy were “the truest definition of soulmates.”

‘For their children to lose them at such a young age. I can’t even imagine it,” she added.

Hawkins-LaFollette said her brother and sister-in-law had different types of cancer, but did not provide further details.

She said the couple died 10 hours apart at the same hospital, which an obituary identified. like Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Steve Hawkins was a Yankton County EMS Administrator. He previously worked as a paramedic in Cody, Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park, and San Diego.

“Wendy was a devoted wife and mother who stayed home to raise her three children, Brad, Mandi and Trent,” the service said in a Facebook post.

Mandi and her fiancé live together in Iowa, while Brad and Trenton live at their home in Yankton, according to the publication.

A joint memorial service for Steve and Wendy will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton in the spring of 2023. A specific date has not yet been set.