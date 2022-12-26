South Carolina’s No. 1 Women Reach AP Top 25 Milestone

South Carolina maintained its position atop The Associated Press Women’s Basketball Top 25 poll on Monday, reaching a milestone in the process.

The Gamecocks have held the No. 1 rank for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest running of all time. UConn has three of the four best streaks, including the record 51-week streak from February 18, 2008 to December 1, 2008. January 10, 2010. Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of 36 weeks. The Huskies also had runs of 34 and 30 weeks at No. 1.

South Carolina started last season at No. 1 and hasn’t relinquished the ranking since, even a week ago when they lost a game, but they were still the best team.

The Gamecocks have now surpassed Texas’ 26-week streak to move to fifth all-time. They have gone 17-0 against Top 25 teams in the last two years, including a 3-0 mark this season.

The top five teams in the poll remained unchanged, as Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame remained behind the Gamecocks, who got all 28 votes from a panel of national media. South Carolina (12-0) hosts Texas A&M on Thursday.

While all the teams had a light week due to the holidays, conference play picks up now. The Buckeyes face rival No. 14 Michigan on Saturday after playing Northwestern on Wednesday. The Wolverines made the biggest jump, moving up five spots after beating then-No. 6 North Carolina in the Jumpman Invitational. The Tar Heels dropped to 13th place.

North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, UConn, LSU and UCLA round out the top 10.

LSU will face its first ranked opponent of the season when the Tigers visit No. 24 Arkansas on Thursday. The Razorbacks dropped seven spots in the poll after losing to Oregon and South Florida last week. They were the first two losses of the season for coach Mike Neighbors’ team.

ELITE COMPANY

Iowa’s star guard Caitlin Clark tied Elena Delle Donne for the fastest player to reach 2,000 career points, according to the school. Both players did it in their 75th game. Clark made the 242nd triple of her career to reach the milestone. Kelsey Plum holds the NCAA record with 3,527 career points from him.

“Elena Delle Donne, is someone I idolized growing up. I have her shoes in my locker, I wear them,” Clark said after the game. “In fact, she just sent me a pair of shoes dedicated to Lyme disease. Elena Delle Donne has battled Lyme disease throughout her career. She is an amazing human.”

sick auriemma

UConn hopes to have coach Geno Auriemma back when the eight-ranked Huskies visit No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday.

Auriemma missed the last two games, both UConn wins. The school said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms after target practice Dec. 18 before the Huskies faced Florida State. Auriemma’s mother, 91, died on December 8.

“A lot has happened in the last two weeks, and I think it affected me physically,” the 68-year-old Hall of Famer said in a statement. “I have been feeling bad for about 10 days and my doctor recommended that I take a few days off to fully recover. CD (longtime associate head coach Chris Dailey) and the coaching staff will continue to do a phenomenal job in my absence, and I look forward to returning to the team in a few days.”

Dailey has gone 15-0 in games Auriemma has missed.

